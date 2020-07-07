Tuesday, July 7

France virus cases rise

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 13 to 29,933, but that figure takes into account a downward revision of fatalities in nursing homes.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 34 to 19,457, compared to the daily average of 23 over the past seven days.

The health ministry also reported the death toll in nursing homes now stands at 10,476, versus 10,497 a week earlier.

US announces free virus testing in three southern hotspots

The United States announced it was offering free virus testing to people without symptoms to stem a surge of cases in three southern hotspots.

America has fared exceptionally poorly in its handling of the pandemic, with more than 130,000 people losing their lives, the highest death toll in the world by far.

Five thousand tests per day will be offered in Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas.

This will continue for between five to 12 days.

The Department of Health and Human Services said testing is available to anyone aged five and over "including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus."

Italy quarantines Ocean Viking ship in Sicily

Italian maritime authorities placed the migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking in quarantine off the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle, charity group SOS Mediterranee said.

Late Monday, 180 migrants on board the vessel were allowed off after nine days and taken to another boat where they will also be quarantined to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

The operation capped a tense few days onboard the Ocean Viking marked by migrants jumping overboard, a suicide attempt and bouts of violence.

The ship is now anchored outside the port, with an AFP correspondent on board, and the crew has been asked to respect a two-week quarantine, the charity said.

Austria makes masks compulsory again

An Austrian region is reintroducing rules making masks compulsory in shops after an increase in virus infections.

The Austria Press Agency reported the governor of Upper Austria province, Thomas Stelzer, set the requirement for Thursday. Masks already were made compulsory in public administrative building.

The province west of Vienna will once again require people to wear masks in shops and when leaving their table in restaurants.

Austria has relaxed many coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks. But authorities say Monday’s number of active cases of coronavirus in the country had risen above 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

Turkey reports 2,297 new virus recoveries

As many as 2,297 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister said.

In a Twitter post, Fahrettin Koca said the country registered 1,053 new cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 207,897.

Koca said that overall recoveries now climbed to 185,292 with the latest additions.

The minister emphasised that Turkey's ICU occupancy rates are between 59 percent and 61 percent for a month.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild symptoms.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

The far-right leader has caused huge controversy in Brazil for repeatedly flouting masks, containment measures and minimising the risk of the virus, which has killed 65,000 people in the South American giant and infected 1.6 million.

The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.

Sweden's daily tally falls to lowest since May

Sweden’s daily tally of virus cases fell to its lowest since late May, a sharp reversal from June when expanded testing fuelled record numbers in a country that drew global attention for its rejection of a lockdown.

Cases in the Nordic country have declined sharply over the past few days and on Tuesday only 283 new cases were recorded.

That contrasts with a torrid month of June when daily numbers ran as high as 1,800, eclipsing rates across much of Europe, even as deaths and hospitalisations continued to decline from peaks in April.

Sweden was slow to ramp up testing for any but the seriously ill and healthcare workers, but weekly numbers for tests have more than doubled since late may, putting the country in the same bracket as extensively testing nations such as Germany.

Serbia announces highest single-day spike

Serbia has announced its highest single-day spike in deaths from the virus, with 13 new deaths.

The country’s health ministry says there are 299 new confirmed cases.

That makes 16,719 registered cases and 330 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Balkan country that went from having one of Europe’s toughest lockdowns to a near-complete reopening in early May.

Spain extends social spending amid outbreak

The Spanish government is extending through September social spending to help families weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Utility companies cannot cut gas, electricity or water supply even if citizens fail to foot their bills until September 30.

Mortgage payments will remain frozen for those who can’t afford to pay their dues.

Home rentals will be extended without changes in their conditions for six additional months, government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero announced Tuesday. Tenants who qualify can apply for discounts on their rents or delays in payments if their landlords own 10 or more properties.

New Zealand to limit returning citizens

New Zealand said its national airline will not take new bookings for three weeks as the country looks to limit the number of citizens returning home to reduce the burden on overflowing quarantine facilities.

As the pandemic worsens globally, thousands of New Zealanders are returning to South Pacific nation, which is among a handful of countries to have contained the coronavirus, re-opened its economy and restored pre-pandemic normalcy.

Bookings on Air New Zealand flights will be managed to ensure the government can safely place citizens into managed

Congo health workers reduce Covid-19 services in pay protest

Health workers responding to the virus outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital have cut their services to a minimum in protest against unpaid bonuses, they said.

In a letter to the prime minister, an association of health workers demanded four months of bonuses, increased pay and government support for family members of colleagues who died from Covid-19.

The partial strike, which began on Friday, is taking place in the capital Kinshasa, where the vast majority of Congo’s 7,660 confirmed cases have been recorded, and two neighbouring provinces.

Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh for one week

Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a “significant number” of passengers who tested positive to the coronavirus on a flight to Rome on Monday, the health ministry said.

During the suspension, the government will work on new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the European Union and the Schengen area, the ministry said in a statement.

Montenegro quarantines everyone arriving from Serbia

Montenegro has introduced a compulsory quarantine for all people arriving from Serbia, citing virus health risks in the neighbouring Balkan country.

Until Tuesday when the measure was implemented, Serb citizens had to go through a 14-day self-isolation period when entering Montenegro, while Montenegrin and other citizens were free to cross the border.

In an apparent tit-for-tat move, Serbian government reportedly plans to introduce a 14-day self-isolation period for Montenegrin citizens traveling to Serbia.

Germany town community on quarantine

Authorities in a western German town have ordered quarantine for a Mennonite community after a family of 12 tested positive for the coronavirus.

News agency DPA reported the health office in Euskirchen, near Cologne, said all members of the community are expected to be tested this week. Spokesman Wolfgang Andres said it’s not clear exactly how many people, but officials believe it’s about 500.

Andres says the children of the affected family went to the town’s Mennonite school before it emerged they had the virus, and the family probably also went to the community’s prayer house, so it can’t be ruled out that the virus spread.

Philippines railway closes amid infected employees

A major passenger railway system in the Philippine capital has been shut down for five days starting Tuesday after nearly 200 employees, including 15 ticket sellers, tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The shutdown of the 13-station MRT Line 3, which runs for nearly 17 kilometres from north to south of metropolitan Manila, further complicates a transport shortage caused by quarantine restrictions. The government has allowed the deployment of more shuttle buses to ease the shortage.

The Philippines has seen a spike in infections in recent days after easing quarantine restrictions and ramping up tests, reporting nearly 48,000 infections, including 1,309 deaths.

Iran announces highest single-day spike

Iran has announced its highest single-day spike in deaths from the coronavirus, with 200 new fatalities.

The spokesperson for the country’s health ministry, Sima Sadat Lari, said Tuesday that the latest death toll was an increase of 40 from the previous day, when 160 were reported to have died of Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.

She blamed the spike on citizens who do not abide by restrictive measures but gather in large numbers for weddings and other ceremonies, without observing distancing regulations.

South Africa confirms over 200,000 cases

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000 as the country continues to post some of the highest daily numbers in the world.