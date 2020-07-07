Several Native American leaders and organisations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter obtained by The Associated Press is signed by 15 Native American advocates and was sent on Monday. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos — with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a “thorough review” of its name.

The groups “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organisations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."

The NFL did not immediately respond to a message confirming receipt of the letter. Goodell last week expressed support for Snyder's review process of the name.

Retired PGA Tour golfer Notah Begay, two former executive directors of the National Congress of American Indians and several authors and professors signed on to the letter, which came the same day President Donald Trump criticised the Redskins and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians for considering name changes.

Trump tweeted: "They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”