US President Donald Trump has said he was never briefed about Russian efforts to pay bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan, blasting a New York Times report that he had been told about the rewards but had not acted to respond to Moscow.

The White House on Saturday also denied that Trump was briefed on US intelligence regarding the affair but it did not address the merits of the intelligence.

On Monday, Russia rejected the media reports as "lies".

Trump's director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, also said neither the president nor vice president was “ever briefed on any intelligence alleged” in The Times' report and he said the White House statement was “accurate.”

"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us," Trump tweeted, calling on the newspaper to reveal its source.

Trump tweeted that “Nobody's been tougher” on Russia than his administration.

Asked about the reports on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said media outlets should take heed of Trump's comments.