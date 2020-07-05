Sunday, July 5

Covid-19 is airborne: scientists

Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people and are calling for the World Health Organization to revise recommendations, the New York Times has reported.

The WHO has said the coronavirus disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with Covid-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.

In an open letter to the agency, which the researchers plan to publish in a scientific journal next week, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined the evidence showing smaller particles can infect people, the NYT said.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkey reports 1,188 new recoveries

Almost 1,200 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister has said.

Death toll from Covid-19 also rose to 5,225, with 19 new fatalities reported.

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that overall recoveries from the virus now climbed to 180,680 out of 205,758 total cases, which means that there are currently fewer than 20,000 active cases in the country.

UK toll rises by 22

Britain's death toll from confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen by 22 to 44,220, the department of health has said.

The number of deaths registered at the weekend is often lower than during the week. Including deaths from suspected cases, the toll is over 54,000, according to a Reuters tally.

Virus outbreak in Hebron 'out of control': Palestine

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila has described the coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank city of Hebron as “out of control” as 173 virus infections were registered in Hebron on Saturday.

The health minister is set to visit the city on Sunday to check on the health situation there. According to the minister, 50 Palestinian medics have so far contracted the virus.

Philippines records highest single-day jump

The Philippines reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, adding 2,434 confirmed infections and taking the total count to 44,254, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the rise could be attributed to increased contact among people as the country began easing lockdown measures to help reduce the pandemic's damage to the economy.

The Philippines also recorded seven new deaths, the ministry said, bringing total fatalities to 1,297.

Iran reports new record one-day virus death toll of 163

Iranian health authorities announced 163 new deaths due to the Covid-19 disease, the country's highest official one-day death toll since the outbreak began in February.

The previous record of 162 deaths was announced on Monday in the country, which has been battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

US dips under 50,000 new coronavirus cases

The United States has dipped under 50,000 new virus cases for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th Independence Day weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging outbreak.

Johns Hopkins counted 45,300 new coronavirus infections in the US after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure on Saturday does not necessarily mean the situation in the US is improving, as it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.

The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with 2.8 million cases and nearly 130,000 dead, according to the university. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is significantly higher, due to people who died before they were tested and missed mild cases.

India's cases hit another daily record

India has reported another record 24-hour jump in coronavirus cases as the World Health Organization cautioned against the country’s plans to release a vaccine by August.

The Health Ministry added 24,850 confirmed cases, bringing the nationwide total to 673,165, making India the fourth hardest-hit in the world behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

India’s death toll rose to 19,268.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the agency leading the country's Covid-19 response, said last week that it had set August 15 — India’s independence day — as a target for developing a coronavirus vaccine and asking clinical trial investigators to enroll participants by July 7.

Cases rising in Saudi Arabia, UAE after curfews lifted

Saudi Arabia's infections have passed 200,000 and neighbouring United Arab Emirates 50,000, with the number of new cases climbing after the Arab world's two largest economies fully lifted curfews last month.

Restrictions had been in place in both countries since mid-March and their gradual lifting has allowed commercial businesses and public venues to reopen.

Saudi Arabia, which has the highest count among the six Gulf states, reported more than 4,100 cases on Friday and on Saturday to take its total to 205,929, with 1,858 deaths. The daily tally first rose above 4,000 in mid-June, but had dipped.

The United Arab Emirates, where daily infection rates recently dropped to between 300 and 400 from a peak of some 900 in late May, registered more than 600 cases on Friday and over 700 on Saturday, taking its toll to 50,857, with 321 deaths.

Australia's Victoria state reports 74 new cases

The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new cases after announcing a record 108 new infections.

The increase resulted in state Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-city public housing blocks containing 3,000 people, where 27 cases have been detected.