Facebook has suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons.

The company said on Wednesday that despite efforts to disguise who was behind the activity, it had found links to the staff of two Brazilian lawmakers, as well as the president and his sons, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said the accounts were removed for using fake personas and other types of "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" which violated the company's rules.

He said there was no evidence the politicians themselves had operated the accounts.

"What we can prove is that employees of those offices are engaged on our platforms in this type of behaviour," he told Reuters news agency ahead of the announcement on the company's blog.

READ MORE: Zuckerberg backs decision to allow 'inflammatory' Trump posts on Facebook

Bolsonaro office's deceptive campaign

Facebook said the deceptive campaign in Brazil was linked to the Social Liberal Party and employees of the offices Bolsonaro and his allies.

The network in Brazil relied on fictitious personae posing as reporters masquerading as news outlets, Facebook determined.

Bogus accounts in Brazil posted about elections; political memes; political opposition, journalists, and most recently they posted about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the leading social network.

Gleicher credited press reports and congressional testimony in Brazil with leading Facebook to uncover the network there.

The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensics Research Lab, working with Facebook, found "duplicate and fake accounts that promoted Bolsonaro and his allies in various Facebook groups, as well as pages with hundreds of thousand followers that published pro-Bolsonaro memes and other content disparaging his critics," according to a post by researchers.

"While the pages did not openly state that they were connected to Bolsonaro and his allies, several were linked to staffers of pro-Bolsonaro politicians."

READ MORE:Facebook, Twitter remove Russia-linked accounts in Ghana targeting US

Account of Trump ally taken down

Facebook has also taken down accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US President Donald Trump after an investigation uncovered links to a network involved in deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election.

Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behaviour" in various parts of the world, the social networking giant said.