Washington and Ankara have endured several rough patches while navigating the alliance they have today. The history of their rocky relationship goes back to the 1950s when Turkey joined NATO and became its indispensable partner with the second biggest army against Russia-led communist bloc.

Since then, both countries have developed strong connections in various fields - from industry to the military, and to other economic aspects.

Most recently, Lindsey Graham, a powerful Republican senator, who reportedly wields a strong influence over US President Donald Trump, has suggested that relations between Washington and Ankara could be taken to the next level if the two allies were to sign a free trade agreement.

"If you ask me what the one thing the United States and Turkey could do to change the relationship for the better, it would be a free trade agreement -- not just aspiring to have more trade to hit $100 billion, but actually integrate the economies through a free trade agreement," said Graham on Wednesday during a conference organised by the US-Turkey Business Council.

Like Graham, economists also think that a free trade agreement could work for both countries’ interests.

“Whatever angle you like to evaluate the prospects of this kind of agreement, it’s clear that it would benefit Turkey,” said Hasan Vergil, professor of economics at the Istanbul University.

“In terms of export and manufacturing sectors, a free trade agreement with the US will produce enormous benefits for Turkey,” Vergil told TRT World.

The views of other experts are in sync with Vergil's.

“In the subsequent 18 years, Turkey’s industrial and technological base has broadened substantially. As a result, several sectors of Turkey’s economy could now benefit from a bilateral trade agreement with the US,” said Matthew Bryza, a former top American diplomat, who also served as the country’s Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia.

“Meanwhile, with Turkey’s GDP having tripled during this period, the Turkish market could be significantly more meaningful for US exporters than was the case in 2002,” Bryza told TRT World.

According to a WorldCity analysis of most updated US Census Bureau data, Turkey’s trade with the United States reached $7.66 billion in the first four months of 2020, amounting to a near 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In 2018, Turkey’s trade volume with the US was $20.5 billion according to US official estimates. The Turkish trade ministry indicated last year that Ankara aims to increase its trade with Washington to $75 billion.

Why both countries could not increase trade volume

Recently, high US taxation on Turkish steel and other goods due to political disputes, negatively affects the trade volume of both countries.

“Trade ties have been negatively affected due to US taxes over Turkey’s steel exports and other trade preventions over political disagreements, creating distrust between the two countries,” said Vergil.

“Both US and Turkish presidents have intentions to increase the trade volume. But when it comes to practical realities, bureaucratic structures in both countries appear to be more preventive [than being constructive],” the professor opines.