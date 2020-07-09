July 9, 2020

Pandemic in Africa is now reaching 'full speed'

The Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is reaching “full speed,” the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief said, while a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million graves.

Just a day after confirmed coronavirus cases across Africa surpassed the half-million milestone the total was over 522,000 and climbing, with more than 12,000 deaths. With testing levels low, the real numbers are unknown.

South Africa has the most confirmed cases with over 224,000, and for the first time Gauteng province – home to Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria – has the country’s most cases with over 75,000, or 33 percent.

US CDC reports 3,047,671 coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,047,671 cases of the virus, an increase of 64,771 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 991 to 132,056.

Turkey, WHO to open office in Istanbul

Turkey and the World Health Organization (WHO) signed an agreement to open an office in Istanbul for humanitarian and health emergencies.

Once opened, the office will guide efforts to meet current needs in the coronavirus outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at a press conference alongside WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge.

Kluge said the planned office in Turkey’s largest city would serve Europe.

"We expect WHO to become a more proactive structure in the new era, especially in emergencies," Koca said.

He urged a "period of global consultation, in which WHO is reevaluated with its truths, mistakes, successes, and failures."

On Turkey’s success in the fight against Covid-19, Kluge attributed this to factors such as wise political leadership and policies, implementation, and speed.

“Turkey was quick. We saw the speed that the country replied to European countries made a huge difference,” he said.

Data since April shows Turkey "turning the corner" in its battle with Covid-19, reducing case loads and deaths by over 75 percent, said Kluge, stressing the importance of emergency preparation and readiness, developing local diagnostic tests, and strengthening testing, contact tracing, and treatment.

Voicing appreciation and respect for Turkey’s solidarity in the face of Covid-19, Kluge also praised the country's success in fighting the pandemic with low deaths among the elderly.

"We must also be ready to address high risks, especially [among the] elderly, in the autumn, when the influenza season arrives," Kluge said.

Morocco extends Covid-19 emergency decree

Morocco extended an emergency decree until August 10 giving local authorities leeway in taking restrictive measures in response to Covid-19.

The cabinet maintained the decree in force to allow for restoring lockdowns on a region-by-region basis depending on the coronavirus developments. Domestic travel has resumed, while borders are set to reopen on July 14 to nationals in addition to foreign residents and their families.

Morocco has recorded 15079 cases, including 242 deaths and 11447 recoveries with total tests rising to 835,264.

Daily recoveries nearly triple new cases in Turkey

Over the last 24 hours nearly three times as many people in Turkey recovered from Covid-19 than those who contracted the virus, said the country’s health minister.

A total of 2,879 people recovered from the virus in Turkey over the last day, bringing the total number to date to 190,390, Fahrettin Koca said.

The total number of infections nationwide rose to 209,962 with 1,024 new cases. The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,300, with 18 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Hong Kong records 34 locally transmitted cases

Hong Kong tightened social distancing measures to combat a fresh coronavirus outbreak in a city that had largely managed to quash local transmissions in recent months.

Health officials have been rattled by a cluster of new infections that have suddenly spread through the tightly packed business hub of 7.5 million people.

The city recorded 34 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally in more than three months.

Authorities announced a reintroduction of limits to how many people can gather together, a repeat of measures taken earlier in the year that helped stifle the coronavirus outbreak.

A maximum of eight people can sit together at restaurants while bars, pubs and nightclubs are capped at four people per table.

Catering businesses can only operate at 60 percent of their usual capacity. Gyms and karaoke lounges must have no more than 16 people in each room or facility.

Indonesia reports more than 70,000 infections

Indonesia reported its biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases, with 2,657 infections, taking the case total to 70,736.

There were 58 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,417, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Russia reports more than 6,500 new cases

Russia reported 6,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its official nationwide tally to 707,301, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

The national coronavirus taskforce said 176 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official virus death toll to 10,843.

South Korea reports 50 new cases

South Korea has reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus as new clusters continue to emerge across the country.

Nineteen of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May. Fifteen were reported from the southern city of Gwangju, where infections have been tied to various places, including a Buddhist temple, Christian churches and office buildings.

Twenty-two of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the Covid-19 continues to spread in southern Asia, the US and elsewhere.

Bali island begins to reopen after three-month lockdown

Indonesia’s resort island of Bali partially reopened after a three-month virus lockdown, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before overseas arrivals resume in September.

The local government began lifting the limits, but tourists will face stringent rules in hotels, restaurants and on beaches, Bali Governor, Wayan Koster said.