“I shed tears of joy,” Emel Duman tells TRT World, “when I finally located a batch of Hatay yellow silkworms.” Duman is a silk producer who had been looking for a silkworm endemic to Turkey, called the Hatay yellow for more than seven years. “It’s as if a piece of me were missing.”

The endemic Hatay yellow silkworm has cocoons that range from yellow to orange; it had not been sighted in Turkey for almost 40 years. In fact, the rare cocoon was all but extinct when Duman finally located it with an elderly silk hobbyist who raised silkworms as a pastime rather than relying on them for his livelihood.

This year was the first time Duman was able to raise cocoons from this species of silkworm thanks to the support of academics who were also seeking sustainable solutions to raise the creatures in Hatay, in southern Turkey.

Berna Ileri, an assistant professor at the Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, tells TRT World that she has been working on Hatay silkworms since 2013, establishing the Textile Arts Application and Research Centre, among other efforts. She has been researching traditional methods of silk production and organising workshops to that end.

Duman says the women had been acquainted through workshops and Ileri’s research, but they really came together when they started working on a “peace silk” project. According to Duman, her practical knowledge coupled with Ileri’s academic knowledge produced great results, overlapping to a large extent.

Peace silk/non-violent silk, also known as ahimsa silk production, taking Mahatma Gandhi’s dictum of not harming any living being, aims to produce silk without harming the silkworm. Ahimsa silk production has been around for about 15 years around the world, Ileri tells TRT World.

This type of production is not currently popular in Turkey, where silk is produced by baking cocoons in an oven with silkworms still inside to get long and unbroken strings of the material. However, there is a worldwide demand for peace silk that allows for the silkworm to pupate and leave the cocoon by bearing a hole in it.