It’s a glitzy, comic book-like smartphone game designed for teenage girls in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan and is free for anyone to download. “Swallows: Spring in Bishkek”, which was released in late June, largely follows the story of a first-year university student who flirts with a handsome law student. She aspires to become an outspoken blogger and eventually wins an internship at a fashion magazine.

This young woman also crucially helps her friend who was abducted and forced into an unwanted, arranged marriage. The game is undoubtedly a trailblazing cyber effort to address the medieval custom of “bride kidnappings” that continues to plague the impoverished, politically unstable and increasingly authoritarian Central Asian nation of 6.5 million.

Some Kyrgyz men take pride in the traditions that once glorified raids on rival clans to steal cattle and women. Known as ala kachuu or ‘grab and run’, and suppressed in the Communist era, the custom of “bride kidnapping” is resurgent amid the rise of chauvinistic, male-dominated nationalism.

All a ‘bridegroom’ needs in order to obtain his “trophy wife”, is a couple of trusted friends to force the chosen woman into a getaway car and to then whisk her to his parents’ house. The parents talk the lady into covering her head with a white scarf, a symbol of marriage - all the while threatening her with curses, ostracism and ruined marriage prospects.

Ala kachuu is the reason for one in five Kyrgyz marriages, according to a United Nations-conducted survey, and officials estimate that up to 15,000 women are abducted annually. Some kidnappings are consensual elopements, but many more women never met the kidnappers or have already rejected historic proposals from the same man.

Once married, many women are forced by their husbands to disrupt university education, careers and romantic involvements with other men. They have to cope with violence, isolation from friends and family, as well as messy, conflicted relationships with their children.

“In such families, children don't receive enough love, because the mom wasn't loved, she can't love, can't pass love on to her children, can't be the right role model, can't teach how to value oneself,” Munara Beknazarova, who heads Open Line, an NGO in Bishkek that documents kidnappings and helps its victims, told TRT World. “She teaches them how to be obedient and tells them that hopelessness is normal.”

30,000 downloads

Beknazarova’s group developed and launched the app that has been downloaded more than 30,000 times within two weeks of its June 22 release – and prompted a squall of positive comments from users.

“I did not expect girls to write to us so much, our Instagram page is swollen” with comments, Maria Sereda, a rights advocate, told TRT World.

The information within the app is the most important part of the digital game, and players can receive extra points for reading and being quizzed on it. The developers made the information accessible and digestible enough so that it does not read like a boring pamphlet.

“We are surprised at how users like [the information], we were sure that they would have to swallow this part like a bitter pill,” the game’s co-founder Irina Leu told TRT World. “We were afraid that the social aspect will alienate them.”

Open Line says kidnapping victims are positive about the app.

"Let the game help women like me, let them understand it before their children are born," the group quotes as saying a 34 year-old woman who divorced her kidnapper husband and raises her two children alone.

Breaking the silence