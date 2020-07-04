POLITICS
Bayern Munich win 20th German Cup title, seal domestic double
Munich, which had already won its eighth straight Bundesliga title, retained the cup with goals from David Alaba, Serge Gnabry and two from Robert Lewandowski.
Bayern Munich's German head coach Hans-Dieter Flick is thrown in the air by his players after the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 4, 2020. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
July 4, 2020

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich kept their hopes of a treble alive after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday to win the German Cup for the 20th time.

David Alaba gave Bayern the lead with a free kick in the 16th minute after Robert Lewandowski was fouled at the edge of the box, with the defender's effort sailing over the wall and beating the outstretched arm of Lukas Hradecky in goal.

Bayern doubled the lead when Joshua Kimmich released Serge Gnabry down the right channel and the winger's uncontested shot nestled into the bottom corner for the 24-year-old's 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

READ MORE:German football club Bayern Munich wins eighth straight Bundesliga title

Lewandowski made it 3-0 when he let fly a thunderous strike from range straight at Hradecky and the Finnish goalkeeper fumbled, allowing the ball to creep over the line to give the Polish striker his 50th goal of the season.

Leverkusen opened their account four minutes later when Sven Bender headed home at the far post from a corner kick but it was too little, too late as Lewandowski grabbed a second with a chip over the keeper in the 89th minute.

There was late drama when VAR spotted a handball in the box in stoppage time to award Leverkusen a penalty.

Kai Havertz's consolation strike into the top corner proved to be the final kick of the game as Bayern defended their title. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
