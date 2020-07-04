Dozens more jade miners who were killed in a landslide in northern Myanmar will be buried on Saturday, a local official said after 77 others were interred in a mass grave on Friday following one of the worst mining accidents in the country’s history.

The miners were collecting stones in Hpakant, the centre of Myanmar’s secret billion-dollar jade industry, when the wave crashed onto them, entombing them under a layer of mud.

Search continues

Thar Lin Maung, a local official from the information ministry, told Reuters by phone on Saturday 171 bodies had been pulled out but more were continuing to float to the surface.

He said the 77 buried on Friday had been identified and 39 would be interred on Saturday. Volunteers carried plywood coffins and placed them into a mass grave carved out by diggers close to the mine site.

Many other bodies, battered and stripped of their clothing by the force of the wave that hit them, still have not been identified.

Myanmar supplies 90 percent of the world’s jade, the vast majority of which is exported to neighbouring China, which borders Kachin state. Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the mines, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar.

About 100 people were killed in a 2015 collapse that led to calls to regulate the industry. Another 50 died in 2019. But Thursday's landslide was the worst in memory.