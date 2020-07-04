A Turkish cargo plane carrying a second batch of medical supplies has arrived in Serbia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane landed at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade on Saturday and was met by Turkish Ambassador to Serbia Tanju Bilgic and Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic.

The aid, consisting of 16 tons of medical supplies needed to fight Covid-19, was sent upon directives of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a call for help from Serbia.

"Cooperation will continue"

Receiving the aid, Ljajic expressed gratitude to Turkey for help.

“ … the plane is full of protective, medical equipment, disinfectants and other types of supplies and assistance intended for two or three cities, in other words, two or three municipalities in Serbia, “said Ljajic.

He added that in this way, excellent relations between the two countries and the two presidents are once again exposed, as well as Turkey’s care for good relationships and the people in Serbia.