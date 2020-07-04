TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Serbia thanks Turkey after receiving another batch of medical supplies
A cargo plane departed from the Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, to carry the equipment, which includes ventilators, masks, overalls and safety goggles.
Serbia thanks Turkey after receiving another batch of medical supplies
A Turkish A-400M cargo plane carrying a second batch of medical supplies arrives at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia on July 4, 2020. / AA
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
July 4, 2020

A Turkish cargo plane carrying a second batch of medical supplies has arrived in Serbia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane landed at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade on Saturday and was met by Turkish Ambassador to Serbia Tanju Bilgic and Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic.

The aid, consisting of 16 tons of medical supplies needed to fight Covid-19, was sent upon directives of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a call for help from Serbia.

READ MORE:Turkey sent aid to 80 countries to help battle Covid-19 – vice president

"Cooperation will continue"

Receiving the aid, Ljajic expressed gratitude to Turkey for help.

“ … the plane is full of protective, medical equipment, disinfectants and other types of supplies and assistance intended for two or three cities, in other words, two or three municipalities in Serbia, “said Ljajic.

He added that in this way, excellent relations between the two countries and the two presidents are once again exposed, as well as Turkey’s care for good relationships and the people in Serbia.

RECOMMENDED

Bilgic said that Turkey continues to be with Serbia in the fight against the pandemic.

“The aid we delivered today is a result of cooperation with central and local authorities. I hope that this aid will contribute to the fight against Covid-19 in the region. On this occasion, I would like to thank the Serbian authorities for their close cooperation with our country and wish everyone health,” Bilgic said.

The first set of supplies was sent on June 12.

There are over 15,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 298 deaths in Serbia, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 525,500 people worldwide, with infections surpassing 11 million and recoveries over 5.88 million.

READ MORE:Turkey’s generosity during the coronavirus crisis must be acknowledged

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed