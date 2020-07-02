A US judge has ordered a criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of former financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The judge also said that Maxell will be transferred to southern district of New York during a hearing in New Hampshire following her arrest earlier Thursday related to an indictment filed in new york.

Once a card-carrying member of the jet-set's fashionable elite, the British socialite now faces years in prison if convicted of sex trafficking minors in collaboration with her former partner, late Epstein.

The shadowy 58-year-old daughter of British media mogul Robert Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on six criminal counts alleging she conspired with Epstein to groom teenage girls for illegal sex acts – and sometimes actively participated.

Maxwell later appeared by video at a hearing on transferring her to New York to face the charges , which carry a potential life sentence.

International woman of mystery

Since the late 66-year-old financier's arrest last year much speculation has swirled around Maxwell, casting her as an international woman of mystery with close ties to both British royalty and US politicians.

The French-born, Oxford-educated holder of multiple passports seemingly vanished last summer after Epstein's shock death while awaiting trial, which authorities deemed a suicide.

'Right-hand confidante'

Epstein's accusers described Maxwell as the registered sex offender's right-hand confidante, acting both as paramour and madam at the behest of the multi-millionaire's proclivities.

Together, the pair allegedly crafted a sex-trafficking ring to procure young girls for Epstein, who, according to 2,000 chilling pages of court documents released just before his death, claimed a "biological" need for sex three times a day.

The plaintiffs in his case – some poor and underage at the time of the alleged abuses in the early 2000s – said Epstein's "recruiters" approached them outside their schools or at their workplaces.

Now prosecutors accuse Maxwell of taking girls as young as 14 under her wing in the mid-1990s, later cajoling them into offering Epstein nude massages and eventual sex acts.

Friends in high places