Facebook has disrupted a "violent US-based anti-government network" and vowed to give original news priority as it remained under fire for what it takes down and lets stay.

The moves on Tuesday comes as Facebook faces an advertiser boycott that has morphed into a global digital activist campaign aimed at curbing hateful and toxic content on the social media platform.

The disrupted network was loosely affiliated with the "Boogaloo" movement, whose followers have appeared at recent protests while heavily armed, the Silicon Valley-based company said Tuesday.

The group is distinct from the broader "Boogaloo" movement in that it actively seeks to commit violence, Facebook said in a blog post.

"This is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our platform," Facebook said.

The social network reported that it removed 220 Facebook accounts and another 95 Instagram accounts, along with 28 pages and 106 groups "that currently comprise the network."

Facebook added that it also took down more than 400 other groups and more than 100 other pages where similar content was posted.

"Officials have identified violent adherents to the movement as those responsible for several attacks over the past few months," Facebook said.

The Boogaloo movement is not organized, and the ideology shares followers with some neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups, as well as with libertarians and anarchists.

Facebook said it first spotted "initial elements" of the movement in 2012 but has only been closely following it since 2019.

"We expect to see adversarial behavior from this network including people trying to return to using our platform and adopting new terminology," Facebook said.

Few had heard of the Boogaloo movement before this year. But recently, the Justice Department charged one of its followers, California Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo, with the drive-by killing of an Oakland police officer during May 29 Black Lives Matter protests.

Carillo is accused of killing another policeman eight days later in an ambush after his van was discovered - laden with weapons and bomb-making materials - near Santa Cruz.

The killings came after the May 30 arrest in Las Vegas of three self-styled "Boogaloo bois" who had assembled weapons and Molotov cocktails with the aim of sparking violence during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The "Boogaloo" movement, which has adopted Hawaiian shirts as a uniform, promotes "a coming civil war and/or collapse of society," according to a Nevada federal prosecutor involved in a criminal case against alleged members.