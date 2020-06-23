As the players of Manchester City and Burnley took a knee inside an empty Etihad Stadium in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the sound of an aircraft could be heard overhead.

It had a very different message.

“White lives matter Burnley”, read a racist banner being pulled by the small plane that circled the ground for several minutes on a clear Monday evening in the east of Manchester.

Ben Mee, the captain of Burnley, couldn’t help but notice. He and his teammates had heard rumors just before they walked out for the match that such a stunt had been planned.

The club had even tried to prevent the plane from taking off.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed,” said Mee, who added that the incident “definitely had a massive impact on us” as the Burnley went on to a 5-0 defeat.

Condemnation was quick to arrive, firstly on social media and then from Burnley in a statement issued at halftime in which the club strongly condemned what it deemed an “offensive banner.”

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for,” the statement read, “and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans.”