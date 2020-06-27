Saturday, June 27

Global cases reach 10 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 10 million, tracking website Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed. The grim milestone occurred as the number of lives lost inched towards half a million.

Italy has single-digit daily deaths

Italy reported eight more fatalities – the lowest daily rise since the beginning of the outbreak in early March – bringing the country's death toll to 34,716.

The record low in daily deaths, however, contrasts with news of new clusters that recently emerged across the country, from north to south. Authorities and experts worry that the start of the summer season, with huge crowds of Italians travelling to holiday sites, could spark a second wave of contagion.

UK's death toll surpasses 43,500

British health authorities announced that 100 more people died from the virus across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 43,514.

The Department of Health tweeted: "As of 9 am 27 June, there have been 9,067,577 tests, with 155,359 tests on 26 June. 310,250 people have tested positive."

Turkey's recoveries near 170,000 mark

A total of 1,984 people beat the coronavirus over the past day, bringing the overall count to 169,182, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,082, as it reported 17 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Some 984 patients remain in intensive care, added Koca.

"The number of recoveries is 612 more than the number of infected people. This number was 96 yesterday," Koca noted.

Oman confirms 919 infections

The Omani Health Ministry said six people had died from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 159.

A further 919 infections were recorded, pushing the figure to 36,953, while recoveries rose to 20,363 after 881 people had recovered, the ministry said.

Indonesia sees biggest daily rise

Indonesia reported its biggest daily increase in infections with 1,385 new cases, taking the total to 52,812, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto also said there had been 37 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720.

Separately, local authorities said that nine people aboard a flight from Indonesia to Cambodia tested positive after reaching Cambodia. Of them, one was Indonesian and eight Cambodians.

Iran reports 125 more fatalities

Iran confirmed 125 more fatalities from virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,364.

A further 2,456 people tested positive, raising the overall count to 220,180, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 180,661 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 2,928 patients remain in critical condition.

Flight departs UK to deliver virus aid to Africa

Britain's Royal Air Force says the first in a series of flights taking coronavirus aid to Africa has departed for Ghana with materials for a field hospital with capacity for nearly 100 people.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that the UK is the first NATO ally to come forward with an aid flight after NATO agreed to support the United Nations’ appeal for airlift assistance.

The pandemic and travel restrictions have severely affected flights to the African continent and the delivery of crucial cargo including medical supplies.

The UK says up to five flights are needed to deliver the field hospital to Accra. Ghana has more than 15,000 confirmed virus cases.

UK to scrap 14-day quarantine requirement

Britain’s government is moving to make summer vacation travel possible as it moves to ease restrictions imposed amid the pandemic.

The government is expected to scrap a 14-day quarantine requirement that forced people to self-isolate upon returning home from abroad. It will be replaced with a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of the virus.

Only travellers returning to the UK from “red’’ zones or places with a high level of Covid-19 will be told to self-isolate.

Egypt eases virus restrictions

Egypt has lifted many of the restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic, reopening cafes, clubs, gyms and theatres after more than three months of closure. Authorities also allowed the reopening of mosques and churches.

The government has been eager to resuscitate the Egyptian economy, which was hit hard by the virus outbreak.

In Cairo, a sprawling and bustling metropolis of some 20 million people, coffee shops reopened Saturday to receive in-house customers for the first time since mid-March. But the smoking of “sheesha” from hookah water-pipes is no longer offered due to sanitary concerns.

Cafes have been allowed to reopen at only 25 percent seating capacity, according to Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly.

Russia reports major rise in cases

Russia reported 6,852 new virus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a second day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 627,646.

The country's coronavirus response centre said 188 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,969.

Czech Republic records 168 new cases

The Czech Republic recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus, authorities said, the highest daily rise in cases since early April just as the country is starting the two-month summer holiday season.

It was also the fourth day of the last 10 showing a daily increase of more than 100. Over the past week, the eastern region of Karvina has been by far the most affected by the rise in cases, according to the Health Ministry website.

Friday was the last day of school for most children and students, with their families getting ready for the holidays. Many Czechs will spend their holidays in the country rather than going abroad due to concerns about the virus and travel restrictions.

The government has gradually removed most restrictions on business apart from wearing masks indoors and limits on

Australia's Victoria struggles to contain virus

Australia's state of Victoria is struggling to gain control over the pandemic while the rest of the country continues easing social distancing restrictions.