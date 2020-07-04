Saturday, July 4

WHO reports record single-day rise in cases

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28.

Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

Over 1,200 recover in Turkey

More than 1,200 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister has said.

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that overall recoveries from the virus now climbed to 179,492 out of 204,610 total cases, meaning there are fewer than 20,000 active cases in Turkey.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus also rose to 5,206, with 20 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Florida sees another record spike

Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458, the state's health department said, the second time in three days that its caseload increased by more than 10,000.

The new record came a day after seven other states also reported record rises in cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans.

The recent surge, most pronounced in southern and western states, has alarmed public health officials, who urged caution ahead of a July 4th holiday weekend to celebrate the Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776.

Florida's record rise in cases was more than any European country's daily peak at the height of the outbreak there.

UK's death toll rises

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has risen by 67 to 44,198 in the last day, the government said on Saturday.

Iran imposes new curbs

Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani has said as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus.

Wearing masks becomes mandatory from Sunday in covered public places, he said.

Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878 on Saturday and a further 148 deaths bringing the country's toll to 11,408, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

Jordan slaps wristbands on arriving travellers

Jordan began putting electronic bracelets on travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities on the shores of the Dead Sea, west of the capital Amman. After that period, they must self-isolate for an additional 14 days at home.

The kingdom has so far registered 1,147 coronavirus infections, including only 10 deaths.

Spain's Catalonia places 200,000 people under lockdown

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region locked down an area with around 200,000 residents near the town of Lerida following a surge in cases of the new coronavirus.

"We have decided to confine the del Segria zone following data confirming a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections," Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra told reporters, adding that no one would be allowed to enter or leave the area.

India coronavirus cases hit record high

India recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to the densely packed financial capital Mumbai, has the country's highest total, recording 6,364 fresh cases of the virus on Saturday and 198 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

India has the fourth-most confirmed cases in the world, exceeding 640,000, according to health ministry data.

Russia's cases near 675,000

Russia on Saturday reported 6,632 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

The authorities said that 168 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,027.

Turkey has sent medical aid to Serbia for the second time

Turkey has sent medical aid to Serbia to help the Balkan country combat Covid-19.

The materials prepared by the ministry of health were loaded on the A 400M type giant transport aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces at the Etimesgut Military Airport. The presidential flag was placed on the aid kits in the plane, which travelled to Serbia's capital, Belgrade.

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 44-year-old Johnson is the first driver in any NASCAR series to test positive and the news cast a shadow over the historic NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader races coming up Saturday and Sunday. There was no indication any races would be affected.

Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson will not return until he is cleared by a physician. He was tested earlier Friday after his wife, Chani, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

Johnson is asymptomatic.

Australia's Victoria reports 108 new cases

Australia's second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in cases since late March, forcing it to expand stay-at-home orders to two more suburbs and sending nine public housing towers in a complete lockdown.

The southeastern state recorded 108 new cases, up from 66 on Friday and more than 70 new cases in each of the previous four days, forcing authorities to reimpose lockdowns in more than 30 suburbs earlier in the week.

South Africa reports record daily infections

South Africa has announced another record daily number of confirmed cases with 9,064, as Africa’s most developed country shows signs of strain in coping with the pandemic.

Thirty percent of South Africa’s more than 177,000 cases are now in Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

More than 2,900 people in the country have died. The African continent overall has more than 433,000 confirmed virus cases.

63 new cases in major cities in South Korea

South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the virus, continuing a weeks-long resurgence as new clusters pop up in various parts of the country.