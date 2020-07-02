Tucked away in a tree-lined street in Istanbul’s Goztepe district, the Istanbul Toy Museum is nestled within a beautiful, historic mansion that poet, actor and founder Sunay Akin inherited from his family.

The museum opened on April 23, 2005 on Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children's Day. It has since amassed thousands of toys - some over a century old. Akin has been behind this all.

Akin says that he first came up with the idea for a toy museum in Turkey about 30 years ago when he was in Nuremberg for a literary conference. He had a day in which to visit museums, and had planned to spend his time viewing Albrecht Durer’s work, or even seeing the famed Nazi courts. A brochure he found at his hotel lobby changed all that.

According to Akin, he had planned to spend “half an hour tops” at the Nuremberg Toy Museum. He instead spent the whole day there, and left only when the guard alerted him that they were about to close for the day.

“No museum can tell the story of civilisation the way a toy museum can,” Akin says. “Toys are a witness to their time. You see the history of humanity in a toy museum, from architecture to the conquest of space, from the Industrial Revolution to fashion.”

Discovering toy museums around the world in cities he visited became Akin’s passion, and he realised that there were hundreds: “all developed countries have established toy museums.”

He started writing a book, Kirdigimiz Oyuncaklar [The Toys We Break]. At the same time he felt jealous and sad, “wondering why there isn’t a modern toy museum in my country”. He decided that he himself would set one up.

“As if I were asking the blessing of her father to marry”

“As an artist, a writer, I took the royalties from books I’ve written, added them to my one-person plays’ royalties, and set up this museum that you see,” Akin tells TRT World.

Akin initially bought his toys from auctions, but then decided to go to the source, to the collectors, because of the high costs involved with auctions.