Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions as Chelsea's win over Manchester City ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title with manager Jurgen Klopp hailing it as "an incredible achievement".

Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after second-placed City's defeat left them 23 points adrift on Thursday.

Liverpool had moved within two points of the title with a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool, whose long wait for the title had been stretched even further by the three -month coronavirus shutdown, got the favour they wanted when Chelsea beat City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Willian's 78th-minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Fernandinho, ended City's two-year reign as champions after Kevin De Bruyne had cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener.

Liverpool tweeted "We're Premier League champions!!" seconds after the final whistle while Manchester City tweeted their congratulations.

READ MORE:Liverpool stars take a knee to show support for #BlackLivesMatter

'Really tense'

"It was really tense for 100 minutes of the City game, I didn't really want to be involved but you are when you watch it," Klopp said.

"It's an incredible achievement by my players and it's a huge joy for me to coach them.

I haven't waited 30 years, I have been here for four-and-a-half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on."

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish, who was in charge last time the club won the title, told BT Sport: "They have got what they deserved, won the Champions League and Club World Cup in the past 12 months, and it is onwards and upwards."

Scores of Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield for the final whistle from Stamford Bridge.

Fireworks went off and fans waved flags and sang: "We've gone and won the league."

Many fans wore face masks and some lit flares.

Geoff Garner, 72, who has been a Liverpool fan since 1961, said: "I thought we would have won it about five times before now."