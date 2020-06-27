NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league remains "very comfortable" with its decision to restart the season on July 30 in Florida as the state battled a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

All games for the seasons will be played at three venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

In a conference call with reporters on Friday, Silver said the league would be ready to halt play if there was a significant outbreak amongst NBA players and personnel inside the league's bubble in Orlando.

But Silver added the league was confident that protocols put in place at the Disney World campus would be sufficient to shield NBA players and staff from the worst of the escalating Covid-19 crisis in surrounding areas.

Health officials in Florida on Friday announced 8,942 new cases of the disease, smashing the previous single-day record of 5,511 set earlier this week.

Cases in Orange County, where Orlando is located, have skyrocketed to more than 6,500 from 1,800 cases a month ago.

"My ultimate conclusion is that we can't outrun the virus and this is what we're going to be living with for the forseeable future, which is why we designed the campus the way we did," Silver said.

"It's a closed network and while it's not impermeable we are in essence protected from cases around us. For those reasons we're still very comfortable being in Orlando.

"We're never going to say there's nothing that would cause us to change our plans, but one thing we're learning about this virus is there's so much that's unpredictable.

"We're not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens. We talk daily and we're going to see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are."

Silver meanwhile said isolated coronavirus cases which emerged during the restarted season would see players placed in quarantine.

Ready to halt play

"If we had a single player test positive, frankly whether that player was an All-Star or a journeyman, that player would then go into quarantine and we would be tracking any player or personnel that player had been in contact with," Silver said.