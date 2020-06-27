POLITICS
Ten players dropped from Pakistan's England tour over Covid-19
The board chief executive Wasim Khan said the players can rejoin the squad of 18 players if they later test negative.
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates with Shadab Khan the wicket of England's Joe Root Action in Nottingham, Britain, June 3, 2019 / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 27, 2020

Pakistan's cricket team will leave for its tour of England on Sunday without 10 players after they tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, the country's cricket board said Saturday.

The board chief executive Wasim Khan said the players can rejoin the squad of 18 players if they later test negative.

After first testing positive this week, follow-up tests were given to Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti. Of those missing the start, only wicketkeeper Rizwan would be classed a first-choice Test player.

Pakistan's tour of England is set to include three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

The squad will have a 14-day isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two internal four-day warm-up matches.

