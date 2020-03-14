Saturday, March 14, 2020

Wife of Spain’s PM tests positive for virus

Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The government said Begona Gomez and the prime minister are in good health.

Two ministers of Sanchez’s Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.

The other members of the Cabinet have tested negative.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s government announced that it is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

“From now we enter into a new phase,” Sanchez said. “We won’t hesitate in doing what we must beat the virus. We are putting health first.”

After the prime minister spoke, people broke into a long round of applause from balconies in Madrid and Barcelona, with some firing off fireworks, in response to a call on social media for a show of support for the country's doctors and nurses. Others joined in, relieved that the government was taking more action.

Sanchez added that all police forces, including those run by local authorities, will be put under the orders of the Interior Minister and that the armed forces are on stand-by.

“At any moment, when it is necessary, we can count on the deployment of the armed forces. The army is ready,” Sanchez said.

Virus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441

The death toll in Italy's coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,441 on Saturday, up almost 14 percent from the 1,266 total reported a day earlier, the civil protection authority said on Saturday.

The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the authority said. Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe and second only to China, where the highly infectious virus first emerged.

The agency said 1,966 patients had recovered from the disease, which broke out in the north of the country on February 21, compared to 1,439 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care rose to 1,518 against a previous 1,328.

France closes all restaurants, cafes, and shops

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Saturday that France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and non-essential retail shops, starting Sunday, to face the accelerated spread of the virus in the country. He said grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other public services including transport will be allowed to remain open.

French authorities had already shut down all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life. Philippe said these measures were “not well implemented.”

“We must show all together more discipline,” he added.

Philippe confirmed that nationwide municipal elections will go ahead as planned on Sunday but with special measures to keep people at a safe distance.

Health authorities said more than 4,500 cases had been confirmed in France as of Saturday, including 91 deaths.

Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case

Turkey reported on Saturday one more coronavirus case, raising its tally to six. "Unfortunately, the coronavirus test of a citizen who returned from Umrah in the last week turned out to be positive," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.

Stressing the importance of a 14-day quarantine rule, Koca warned those who came from overseas not to come in contact with others.

He said passing medical screening does not mean zero risk.

Georgia to postpone primaries over virus

Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries will be postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced on Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.

In-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Saturday.

In addition to public safety, one of the biggest considerations was the risk the virus posed to poll worker s, who are often older, election officials said.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, and the community at large,” Raffensperger said.

The action followed Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider cancelling large gatherings as cases in the state rise.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to postpone its presidential primaries due to the virus.

Spanish PM confirms lockdown over coronavirus

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday as part of state of emergency measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the coronavirus crisis requires "extraordinary decisions".

The decision comes as Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.

There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day.

Sanchez added that all police forces, including those run by local authorities, will be put under the orders of the Interior Minister and that the armed forces could be deployed it necessary.

According to the government decree, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to medical centres and banks, or take trips related to the care for the young and the elderly.

Spain to impose nationwide lockdown

The Spanish government will put the country under lockdown as part of its state of emergency measures meant to combat the coronavirus, several media including El Mundo and Cadena Ser reported on Saturday.

The government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to the hospital, go to work or other emergencies, El Mundo reported.

The paper reports Spain's Interior Ministry will control all police forces, including local and regional ones, as part of the state of emergency.

The government said the cabinet meeting that is due to decide on the measures was still ongoing.

Trump takes coronavirus test, extends travel ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal", and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

After White House officials took the unprecedented step of checking the temperatures of journalists entering the briefing room, Trump told reporters he took a test for the virus on Friday night and that he expects the results in "a day or two days."

He met with a Brazilian delegation last week, at least one member of which has since tested positive.

The top US infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 case of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.

Afghanistan closes educational institutions

Afghanistan on Saturday announced the closure of all educational institutions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s health and education ministries announced that the ongoing winter holidays would be extended for one more month until April 21 to contain the outbreak.

With the total number of confirmed cases surging to 11, Afghanistan cancelled all sports events.

Qatar, UAE restrict visas as part of measures to contain virus

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced on Saturday restrictions on visas, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

Qatar will on Sunday stop issuing visas on arrival to several European nationalities, the government communication office said.

Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try to mobilise resources to combat the virus, which has so far killed 136 people in Spain.

Philippines declares curfew in Manila to fight coronavirus

Philippine officials on Saturday announced a nighttime curfew in the capital and said people in the densely populated region should leave their homes during the daytime only for work or urgent errands under restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus.

Iran says virus kills another 97, pushing death toll to 611

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, state TV said, citing a health ministry official who put the total number of those diagnosed with the disease at 12,729.

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, reported on Friday a death toll of 514 and a total of 11,364 infections.

Sri Lanka's confirmed cases rises to 7

Sri Lanka's Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi confirmed on Saturday to local media that the number of cases in the island nation has risen to 7.

Indonesia's coronavirus cases rise to 96