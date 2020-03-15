Berlin has long been famed for its raucous party culture but as the coronavirus crisis begins to bite, the German capital is fearing for its reputation as the world's nightlife capital.

"You know we love sick parties, but this is going too far," quipped Sisyphos nightclub on its website, as it joined the ranks of famous Berlin nightclubs closing their doors this weekend.

Police officers began shutting down bars, pubs and clubs across the city on Saturday evening, leaving many in the cultural sector fearing for their financial futures.

As the number of confirmed contractions continued to rise in Germany and its capital, city officials brought forward measures to slow the spread of the virus.

"Of 263 confirmed cases in Berlin, 42 can be traced back to nightclubs," said the city-state's health senator Dilek Kalayci as she announced the new ban on all public events.

"This is simply not the time for parties."

The new rules, which will be in place until at least April 19, also affect cinemas, betting shops, swimming pools, leisure centres and — in a country where prostitution is legal — brothels.

Private gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, so long as the host registers them with the authorities and provides a full list of participants.

According to local media, some bars have jumped on that loophole, with plans to invite 49 registered customers at a time or allow in regulars who knock on the door.

Yet for many of Berlin's hedonistic haunts, the closures spell financial disaster and possible ruin.

'Existential threat'

The nightclub sector in particular expects to be hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.