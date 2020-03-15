The Cafe de Flore, once the drinking hole of Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, and the Brasserie Lipp continued serving customers during World War Two. But on Sunday they locked their doors until further notice, as France upped its fight against the coronavirus.

“At least during World War Two we knew what we were up against. Now we have no idea,” said the Brasserie Lipp’s head waiter, who used to listen to tales of German occupation recounted by colleagues at the 140-year-old Left Bank eatery.

Across the strangely quiet boutique-lined Boulevard Saint-Germain, Sophie Chardonnet watched an employee at the Cafe de Flore swing off his motorbike to collect his belongings before beginning a two-week period of temporary unemployment.

Similar scenes of shuttered cafes, quiet streets and empty stores played out across the French capital after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced restrictions on French public life unprecedented in living memory.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and cinemas would be closed indefinitely from Sunday, Philippe said. So too would libraries, shopping malls, and sports halls — any venue deemed non-essential. Food stores and gas stations would remain open.

“It’s sad to see these cafes closed, let’s hope it won’t be for too long,” Chardonnet said. “I won’t complain, however, it is for our own good.”

The coronavirus has sickened some 4,500 people and killed 91 in France, which followed neighbouring Italy and Spain and other European nations in enforcing the severe measures.

In Paris’ central Marais area, home to the Jewish quarter, brands from US-based Michael Kors to France’s Sessun had mounted signs telling customers to shop online.

Catherine Perochon, whose falafel restaurant Chez Marianne serves about 1,000 dishes on a typical Sunday, was doing clearing up with staff, getting rid of perishables and switching off the gas, anticipating her restaurant would be shut for at least a month.

“It was so last minute,” she said of the prime minister’s notice.

'Special times'