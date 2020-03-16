CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Australian TV editor who met Rita Wilson contracts virus
Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins says he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9. The result came back positive on Sunday.
Australian TV editor who met Rita Wilson contracts virus
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, January 19, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
March 16, 2020

An Australian television editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney.

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins says he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9. 

The result came back positive on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

The 65-year-old journalist told Nine on Monday he assumes he was infected by Wilson but doesn’t know for sure. Wilkins says he doesn’t feel unwell.

Wilkins’ son Christian Wilkins has been tested because he had spent the night of March 10 in his father’s Sydney home. 

Christian Wilkins is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show “Dancing With The Stars” which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.

Richard Wilkins has been self-isolating at home since Thursday last week.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies