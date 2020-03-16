The NBA and other major sports leagues in the United States could be idle for longer than intially anticipated under new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC recommended Sunday that sporting events and other "large events and mass gatherings" be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the agency said in a statement.

"Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

The NBA became the first major US pro sports league to suspend its season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three NBA players are now known to have tested positive.

The NHL and Major League Soccer have also suspended competition, while Major League Baseball cancelled Spring Training games and pushed back the scheduled March 26 start of its season "at least two weeks."