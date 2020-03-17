Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Coronavirus claims first victim in Turkey

Turkey confirmed its first novel coronavirus-related death on Tuesday as the number of cases in the country has risen to 98.

"Today I lost my first patient in our fight against coronavirus," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a televised press conference, adding that the patient was an 89-year-old man.

"I've been monitoring him closely. He contracted the virus from one of his workers who had been in China."

Turkey, Italy discuss joint efforts

Turkish president and Italian prime minister discussed over the phone possible joint measures and cooperation against the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered condolences to Italy's Giuseppe Conte over the loss of lives due to the Covid-19, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Tunisia introduces night curfew

Tunisia will impose a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am [local time] starting Wednesday, Tunisia's president said on Tuesday, tightening the measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Tunisia, which declared 24 cases of the virus, closed mosques, cafes and markets, closed its land borders and suspended international flights.

Virus reaches all EU countries

The coronavirus has spread to all European countries as Montenegro confirmed the country's first cases on Tuesday.

The Montenegrin government said in a statement that two women, who had travelled abroad, were infected by the virus.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said in a news conference that the health condition of the patients is stable.

EU to ban foreign travellers for 30 days

The leaders of European Union nations have agreed to institute a travel ban that prohibits most foreigners from entering the bloc for 30 days to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus.

EU leaders agreed on Tuesday to shut down the 27-nation's bloc's external borders immediately.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposal by EU officials "got a lot of support by the member states. It‚Äôs up to them now to implement. They said they will immediately do that."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Tuesday that European leaders agreed in a conference call to the Commission's proposal for an entry ban with "very, very limited exceptions."

Merkel says citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom and Norway are exempt.

The EU leaders also agreed to coordinate the repatriation of EU citizens stranded outside the bloc, she said.

Italy coronavirus death toll stands at 2,503

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen in the last 24 hours by 345 to 2,503, an increase of 16 per cent, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the virus, rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980, up 12.6 per cent, the slowest rate of increase since the contagion came to light on February 21.

Of those originally infected, 2,941 had fully recovered compared to 2,749 the day before. Some 2,060 people were in intensive care against a previous 1,851.

France reports 27 new deaths

French health authorities reported 27 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total to 175 or an increase of around 18 percent, as the country entered its first day of lockdown to try and contain the outbreak.

During a press conference without any physical presence of journalists, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 7,730, up from 6,633 on Monday, which is a rise of 16.5 percent in 24 hours.

Salomon said 699 people were in a serious condition, needing life support.

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases

Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of Covid-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said.

Spain is the fourth worst-hit country in the world after China, Italy and Iran, with numbers rising rapidly despite an unprecedented national lockdown, with the government ordering its 46 million population to stay home.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

At the same time, the number of people who had recovered from the virus stood at 1,098, which equates to a 9.0 percent recovery rate.

France deploys 100,000 police and gendarmerie forces

France deployed 100,000 police and gendarmerie forces Tuesday to control people's movements because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s interior minister, Christophe Castaner.

The French interior minister said those who do not respect the new rules, would be fined up to $151.

President Emmanuel Macron had earlier announced that movement would be limited for 15 days, starting midday Tuesday.

As of late Monday, France reported 6,633 infections and 148 dead, an increase of 21 deaths and 1,210 new cases from the virus known as Covid-19.

Death toll rises in Iran

Iran announced another 135 deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall toll to 988 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"Reports by more than 56 laboratories indicated that we have had 1,178 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169 as of today noon," he added.

Vietnam to quarantine arrivals

Vietnam to start mandatory quarantine of all arrivals from the US, Europe and ASEAN countries, the government said in a statement.

Indonesia warns of escalating coronavirus cases