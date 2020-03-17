The Covid-19 pandemic has killed nearly 7,500 people to date, affecting more than 150 different countries.

There is clearly a common invisible enemy to fight together, but who will lead the charge against the global pandemic?

Apparently that force is the World Health Organisation (WHO), a UN agency, which has so far been a marginalised force, unfortunately. The UN has earned a reputation for its failures in the face of countless wars and other regional conflicts - the Iraq war, Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Kashmir conflict serve as a few examples.

However, the WHO’s mandate and power is directly tied to the member countries' willingness to support its policies and comply with its guidelines. Without individual countries’ support and compliance, the WHO can not enforce its own policies.

Last week, the agency’s Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, demanded the international community form a global front to “change the course of this pandemic”.

But his call fell on deaf ears.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is that too many affected countries are still not sharing data with WHO,” Ghebreyesus complained.

The WHO is also short of funding to respond to the outbreak. While the international body needs $675 million to finance its programmes to fight the coronavirus crisis, member states had promised less than half of that money up until last week.

Without enough data and money, it will be near impossible for the WHO to create a joint global front against the expanding pandemic.

US-China duel over coronavirus

Instead of sharing their respective data with the WHO and funding it adequately, the two biggest economies, the US and China, also influential donors to the world’s biggest health body, are busy scapegoating each other over the pandemic, a signal that politics will precede a joint solution.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese virus. We will be stronger than ever before!” US President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday.

Before Trump blamed Beijing for the virus, some Chinese commentators had accused the US military as being the origin of the pandemic. The Chinese foreign ministry also appeared to approve the account of the commentators, which has been dismissed as a conspiracy theory by others.

On Tuesday, after Trump’s accusation, the Chinese foreign ministry was not in a good mood at all, advising Washington “first take care of its own business” and not stigmatise China.

“We express strong indignation and firm objection to it. We urge the US to correct its mistake and stop its groundless accusations against China," said Geng Shuang, the foreign ministry’s spokesman.