The rapid spread of coronavirus has infected more than 180,000 people across the world and the number is soaring up hour by hour.

With many countries taking countermeasures to contain the virus, shutting down schools, public institutions, cafes and restaurants, the best precaution, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is to stay at home and maintain social distance.

The coronavirus, or Covid-19, can easily jump onto humans and stay in a dormant form for between one or two weeks before showing symptoms. At times the virus can confuse people days after self-quarantining by emerging in the form of chills, headaches, fatigue, fever and dry cough, and in some cases: nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea.

How should you act if you have symptoms?

Self-quarantine, stay away from your family members and call the health service hotline numbers in your country to explain the symptoms you have developed. Follow the instructions of the healthcare professional speaking to you on the line.

Don’t forget to cover your sneezes and coughs with a napkin, towel or your elbow.

Once examined by doctors, inform them about your recent travels, the places you have visited, the people you have met before self-quarantining.

People should not use antibiotics to either prevent or treat the coronavirus infection. Antibiotics do not work against such viruses — they are an antidote for bacterial infections.

Stop smoking or vaping. Boost your immunity by following natural procedures. Immune systems need vitamin D to fight off viruses, so sitting in the sun will help to strengthen your immunity. Sleeping is also important for your body to recover, especially the immune system. Keep your stress levels down. The more you stress yourself out, the more difficult it will be to fight the virus. Eat plenty of plain yoghurt. Experts say probiotics in yoghurts help your immune system fight bacteria and viruses. And keep washing your hands with soap.