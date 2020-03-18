Female genital mutilation affects far more countries than previously thought, meaning global estimates for the number of women who have been cut are "woefully" low, researchers said on Tuesday.

FGM is traditionally associated with a swathe of African countries, but the study highlights growing evidence that the ritual is also practised in other regions including the Middle East and Asia.

World leaders, who have pledged to end FGM by 2030, are "seriously off track", rights group Equality Now said, as it called for global efforts to end the practice to be broadened to more countries.

The United Nations' children's agency UNICEF estimates that about 200 million girls and women have been cut worldwide, based on data from 31 countries, mostly in Africa.

But Equality Now said at least 92 countries were affected by FGM, including Singapore, Iran, India and Sri Lanka.

The study also included an account of FGM from the United States, where a woman from a white Christian community told the Thomson Reuters Foundation last year how she was cut as a child.

FGM, which can cause a host of serious health problems, is often done in the name of culture or religion, but is not mentioned in the Koran or Bible.

"What's remarkable with FGM is that it's happening across so many cultures, so many regions and across different religions too," the report's co-author Divya Srinivasan said.

"It is not a cultural issue, it's one of gender inequality."