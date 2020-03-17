Eduard Limonov, a Russian author and political activist known for his poignant and controversial writings, died on Tuesday. He was 77.

Limonov's death was announced by the Other Russia political group he was part of, which said he died at a Moscow hospital but didn't give any further details.

Limonov emigrated from the Soviet Union in 1974 and moved to New York and later Paris.

He became famous after the publication of his first and best-known autobiographic novel, "It's Me, Eddie," colorfully describing his depression and escapades in New York.

Publishers shunned the book for containing graphic language and crude sexual scenes for several years until it was finally printed in Paris.

Political views

Limonov's political views evolved from anti-Soviet to gradual leftist, and after his return to Russia in 1991 he founded the National Bolshevik Party, a virulently nationalistic leftist group opposing the Kremlin.

In the early 1990s, Limonov travelled to the Balkans where he supported the Serbs during the war in Bosnia. He also visited areas of separatist conflicts in the former Soviet nations, backing the separatists.