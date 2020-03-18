The common measures against the coronavirus are imposing a lockdown, quarantine and supporting a faltering economy with stimulus packages.

Italy, Spain, France and the US, are using lockdown and quarantine methods to prevent spreading the infectious Covid-19 to healthy people.

US President Donald Trump announced a $1 trillion economic stimulus package to safeguard some key sectors amid the outbreak.

Here's what the three methods mean.

Lockdown

A lockdown is an emergency protocol which usually prevents large gatherings and allows governments to contain the spread of highly contagious and deadly diseases. It's one of the effective measures in times of epidemics.

Imposing a lockdown is generally a military response to a law and order crisis. It's more like a curfew, an old French word, which was signalled by the ringing of a bell alerting people that it was time to put out their hearth fires. Over time, curfew meant getting people off the streets at night and into their homes, often during times of civil unrest. Recently, India put the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, with a population of 12 million people, under a lockdown for over 200 days, coupled with the world's longest internet shutdown, starting from August 5.

In a lockdown period, governments close schools, places of entertainment, public institutions and public transportation. Residents are asked to stay indoors, only allowed to venture out for one or two hours so that they can buy essential supplies from the market. The local authorities issue curfew passes to people who need to step out in case of emergency.