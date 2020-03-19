Thursday, March 19, 2020

Spain orders closure of all hotels

Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin.

The measure orders "the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation... situated on national territory," the official notice published in BOE read.

Hotels in Spain, the number-two tourist destination in the world, will close immediately for seven days.

Long-stay accommodation can remain open, providing they have the necessary infrastructure for residents to abide by the conditions of total confinement currently in force in the country.

Death toll in Turkey rises to four, 359 confirmed cases

The death toll in Turkey due to the coronavirus has risen to four, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding there was a total of 359 confirmed cases in the country.

The number of confirmed cases was 191 on Wednesday. Koca said 1,981 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, 168 of which came back positive.

US Senate Republicans present $1 trillion coronavirus relief package

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell presented on Thursday a $1 trillion relief package to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The Republican-drafted text must now be examined by Senate Democrats before a date for a vote can be set.

The measures must then be passed by the majority-Democrat House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Morocco to restrict movement

Morocco has declared a health emergency and will restrict movement across the country from 6 pm on Friday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said. Most people may leave their homes only to buy food or medicine, but critical staff for companies and workers in key sectors will be given papers to allow them to travel to and from work.

France death toll rises to 372

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 108 more people in France over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll from the outbreak in the country to 372, the top French health official said.

"The number of infections is doubling every four days," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that the virus was spreading in France "rapidly and intensely".

He said that 10,995 cases of coronavirus infection had now been recorded in France, while warning this did not account for all infections as non-serious cases were not tested, with these patients advised simply to stay at home.

Chad confirms its first case

The Chadian government confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus within its borders, according to media reports.

The patient is a Moroccan national who travelled to Chad from Douala, Cameroon, and is currently monitored by the medical services, the africa.cgtn website quoted Chadian government as announcing.

Before reporting the first case in the Central African country, the Chadian government had shut down the country’s international airports from Wednesday to stem the spread of the pandemic.

US urges citizens to avoid all international travel, return if possible

The US on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.

Upgrading its travel alert to the highest possible level, the State Department said that Americans who do not return "should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

Coronavirus cases reported in Europe pass 100,000

The number of cases of the new coronavirus reported in Europe has surpassed 100,000, according to reliable tracking website, Worldometre.

Europe has at least 100,470 recorded infections, including 4,752 deaths, overtaking Asia with 94,253 cases and 3,417 deaths.

This number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections as many countries test only those with the most severe symptoms.

Italy overtakes China's coronavirus death toll

Italy on Thursday overtook China's coronavirus death toll, with 427 new fatalities taking its total since the first case was registered in February to 3,405.

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first infection at the end of last year.

US CDC reports 11,329 coronavirus cases, 161 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 11,329 cases of coronavirus and said the death toll had risen to 161.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief

Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to contain it.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire, especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world, it would kill millions of people," he said.

"Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said.

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Formula 1 GPs postponed

The Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Formula One Grand Prix races were on Thursday postponed due to the global spread of coronavirus, officials announced.

The triple postponements follow the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week, and the postponement of the Chinese, Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix races.

The Dutch GP, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on May 1-3, with the Spanish race following a week later, and the Monaco Grand Prix on May 21-24.

Monaco's Prince Albert II has coronavirus

Monaco's Prince Albert II has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the principality said in a statement on Thursday, adding there were "no concerns for his health."

The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.

'No way to turn back coronavirus epidemic in UK'

Britain will not be able to turn back the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus so is working on managing the Covid-19 outbreak by bolstering capacity in the National Health Service, the government's chief medical officer said on Thursday

Chris Whitty, the government's most senior medical adviser, said scientists were now reasonably sure about the mortality rates of Covid-19, but warned that in the UK they would appear higher than expected until greater numbers of people are tested.

Britain has so far reported 104 deaths among 2,626 confirmed cases, but scientific advisers have said more than 50,000 people might have already been infected.

South African supermarkets ration food

South Africa’s biggest supermarket, Shoprite, will limit purchases of some food products and medicines, it said as frantic shoppers stripped shelves to prepare for possible isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

South African retailers say they are working to ensure a consistent supply of products such as meat, canned food and medicine.

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel said sellers would not be allowed to raise prices by more than increases in the cost of the inputs used to make them.

"We're working with retailers to ensure that supply chain of food remains strong," he said.

'Too soon to cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympics'

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said moving the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to September or October due to the coronavirus outbreak was a possibility but it was too soon to take a decision on whether to cancel the Games.

While most of world sport has come to a standstill due to the pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has remained committed to staging the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24-August 9 despite growing dissent.

"Let's not make a precipitous decision when we don't have to four months out," Coe told BBC Sport.

Croatia reports first death of person infected with coronavirus

Croatia registered its first death of a person infected with the coronavirus, the state public health institute said on the official government web page for the crisis.

"A deceased (70-year-old) man was infected with the coronavirus. Further checks are under way to see whether the person had some chronic diseases or the only cause of death was the coronavirus," Irena Hrstic, head of the hospital in the northern Adriatic city of Pula, told a news conference.

Croatia has so far recorded 102 cases of the coronavirus infection. Five people have recovered.

US pauses Afghanistan deployments, isolates arrivals there

The US military says it is pausing the movement of any new troops into Afghanistan and is quarantining 1,500 troops and civilians who recently arrived in order to protect them from the new coronavirus, the top commander in the country said on Thursday.

Troops who are already in the country may have their deployments extended so missions can continue.

The announcement comes as the US is reducing its troops' presence in Afghanistan as part of the peace deal signed last month between the Taliban and the United States.

In a tweet, Army General Scott Miller said the military has started new screening procedures for personnel arriving in the country.

Serbia closes main airport for passenger flights

Serbia has closed its main airport for all passenger flights and is considering a complete shutdown of its land borders in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The government says Nikola Tesla airport in Belgrade was closed for all but cargo flights. The other Serbian civilian airport in the central city of Nis was closed on Wednesday.

Serbia, with 97 coronavirus cases confirmed so far, has introduced some of the toughest restrictive measures in Europe. They include an overnight curfew for all citizens and a ban on leaving their homes for all those older than 65.

Swiss cases of coronavirus rise to 3,880, with 33 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has risen to 3,888, Swiss health authorities said on Thursday, with 33 people reported to have died from the disease.

The total figure was up about 800 cases from Wednesday when the nation had reported 21 deaths.

India bars international commercial passenger flights

India's government said it will ban all scheduled international commercial passenger flights from landing in the country from March 22 for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India has already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

