Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was transferred to a maximum security prison in upstate New York to serve a 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape.

Weinstein, 67, was taken to the Wende Correctional Facility, located in Alden, east of Buffalo, according to the New York state Department of Corrections website.

Weinstein's earliest release date is November 9, 2039, according to the website.

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most influential men, was found guilty on February 24 by a Manhattan jury of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a former aspiring actress.

His conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men.

Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who had manipulated women with promises of career advancement in Hollywood, coaxing them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overpowering and violently attacking them.