Postponing the French Open to September may have prevented the Grand Slam from falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers now find themselves isolated and friendless as the tennis world comes to terms with the shock move.

In an announcement that came out of the blue on Tuesday, the French Tennis Federation (FTT) said they were moving the tournament to September 20-October 4 from its May start because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While players raged at the lack of communication prior to the decision, the International Tennis Federation, the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA Tour have refrained from commenting directly on the switch.

However, when the ATP and WTA issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on all stakeholders in tennis to work together, they namechecked the ITF and the organisers of three of the four Grand Slams – but not the FFT.

“Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison,” the statement read.

The French Open will now clash with ATP tournaments in Metz, St. Petersburg, Chengdu, Sofia and Zhuhai and WTA events in Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo and Wuhan.

Organisers of the Korea Open, the China Open and the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo were all left in the dark about the future of their tournaments in a calendar already full to capacity.

Chengdu Open organisers echoed the sentiments of many when they said they were disappointed by the lack of communication from the FFT.

“As everyone already knows RG’s announcement caught everyone by surprise, including players, ITF and other Grand Slams,” tournament director Luiz Carvalho told Reuters in a statement.