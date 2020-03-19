A former prosecutor who ran the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in 1989 sued Netflix on Wednesday for defamation over her portrayal in “When They See Us”, claiming the miniseries about the “Central Park Five” fabricated both her statements and actions related to the case.

The four-part series, which debuted on Netflix on May 31, is about the 1989 case of a 28-year-old woman who was attacked while jogging in New York City’s Central Park. The victim was white and the five defendants – all black or Hispanic boys – were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of the attack.

Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein sued in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, alleging the series shows her as the “mastermind behind a racist plot” to obtain convictions at any cost.

The depictions of Fairstein in these scenes “are complete fabrications and readily contradicted by evidence in the public record”, the lawsuit alleges.

Fairstein, now a crime novelist, is seeking damages from Netflix, series director Ava DuVernay and writer Attica Locke, saying the portrayal damaged her personal and professional reputations.