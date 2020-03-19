US President Donald Trump, initially dismissive about the deadly potential of the coronavirus in its early stages in the US, later declared “war” against the “invisible enemy” after a study estimated that more than two million Americans could die if they don’t proceed with caution.

While it’s unclear how much damage Trump’s late acceptance may have done, the president is accurate in describing it as an invisible enemy.

Many experts and top officials around the world initially focused on those with clear symptoms of the virus.

But later studies have shown that people having pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, which are more difficult to detect, have spread Covid-19 - potentially as much as patients with visible symptoms from the virus.

"Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic transmission are a major factor in transmission for Covid-19. They're going to be the drivers of spread in the community," said William Schaffner, a professor at the School of Medicine at Vanderbilt University, who has long advised the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Washington’s top health agency.

“The percentage of infected people, even if asymptomatic, in the population is very high. The isolation of asymptomatics is essential to be able to control the spread of the virus and the severity of the disease,” Sergio Romagnani, professor of clinical immunology at the University of Florence, wrote in a letter to officials in Italy, the second worst-hit country after China, where the pandemic killed thousands.

What makes coronavirus more dangerous is its invisible character in its carriers. Unlike SARS and some previous epidemics, the coronavirus is able to spread to others from presymptomatic people, who seem to be healthier and pass the infection unknowingly. This could be one of the reasons it has been so hard to stop it turning into a pandemic.

What makes coronavirus more dangerous is its invisible character in its carriers. Unlike SARS and some previous epidemics, the coronavirus can spread to others from presymptomatic people, who seem to be healthier and pass the infection unknowingly. This could be one of the reasons it has been so hard to stop it turning into a pandemic.

But the underlying effects of the asymptomatic cases have been underestimated by many countries as the pandemic has travelled across the globe leaving thousands dead in its wake.

Earlier this month, like Trump’s generally dismissive attitude, the US Health Secretary Alex Azar also appeared to care little about the possible power of asymptomatic cases saying that they are “not the major driver”.

"You really need to just focus on the individuals that are symptomatic," Azad said, indicating that they will just try to contain symptomatic cases.

Despite their dismissive rhetoric, the outbreak is killing hundreds every day in different countries including the US as various scientific studies show that the asymptomatic cases could be a key to stopping the spread of the disease.

According to recent Dutch-led research, the proportion of pre-symptomatic transmission was at significant levels for some countries, 48 percent for Singapore and 62 percent for Tianjin, China.

A Japanese study also found that nearly 20 percent of the passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship with no symptoms tested positive for the coronavirus.