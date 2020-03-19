At the epicentre of Spain's coronavirus outbreak, the Madrid region is launching an appl to help anyone feeling unwell evaluate their symptoms without ringing the overburdened call centres.

Currently available online at www.coronamadrid.com, the tool "will be made available within days as a mobile application", the regional government said on Thursday.

"This application aims to help avoid the collapse of the Madrid region's telephone helplines. Carry out this self-test only if you think you're showing symptoms," it said, urging residents to "be responsible".

The tool poses a series of questions about symptoms, do you have a cough, a temperature or breathing difficulties), evaluates them regularly and offers instructions and recommendations in accordance with the results.