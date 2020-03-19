POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Madrid to launch coronavirus app
The tool poses a series of questions about symptoms, evaluates them regularly and offers instructions and recommendations in accordance with the results.
Madrid to launch coronavirus app
Fake blood is seen in test tubes labelled with the coronavirus (Covid-19) in this illustration taken on March 17, 2020. / Reuters
March 19, 2020

At the epicentre of Spain's coronavirus outbreak, the Madrid region is launching an appl to help anyone feeling unwell evaluate their symptoms without ringing the overburdened call centres.

Currently available online at www.coronamadrid.com, the tool "will be made available within days as a mobile application", the regional government said on Thursday.

"This application aims to help avoid the collapse of the Madrid region's telephone helplines. Carry out this self-test only if you think you're showing symptoms," it said, urging residents to "be responsible".

The tool poses a series of questions about symptoms, do you have a cough, a temperature or breathing difficulties), evaluates them regularly and offers instructions and recommendations in accordance with the results.

RECOMMENDED

It also has an optional location function to "better organise the medical resources to obtain a faster and more efficient response in each individual case," officials said.

Spain has seen cases of Covid-19 soar over the past 10 days, and is the fourth worst-hit country in the world, with 17,147 cases and 767 deaths.

Madrid has suffered the brunt of the epidemic, registering some 6,777 cases or around 40 percent of total. It has also suffered 498 deaths, some two-thirds of the overall fatalities across Spain.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added