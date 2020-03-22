They're some of New York City's most iconic eateries, feeding New Yorkers and on visitors' must-see lists for decades, some for more than a century.

They've been through a lot in those years — wars, financial crises, blackouts, a terrorist attack.

But this pandemic, and the steps New York and other places are taking to fight it, like shutdowns and social distancing?

It's like nothing they've ever seen.

The coronavirus “seemed like an avalanche, the speed at which things changed," said David Berson, general manager at Peter Luger, the Brooklyn steakhouse that opened in 1887 and has been operated by his family since 1950.

The state order for restaurants to halt dine-in service and allow for only delivery and takeout has been a huge challenge at Luger, a special-occasion kind of place with high-end prices that dry-ages its own steaks and orders its supply well in advance.

It has meant severely cutting back on restaurant staff, down to a skeleton crew of about half a dozen from a normal contingent of about 100, Berson said.

Everyone's being paid their usual salaries for the time being.

It also means figuring out some inventory concerns, because right now, “we have a lot of dry-aged meat," he said. “Literal tons."

They've found ways to use some of it for a good cause, like bringing lunch for hospital workers.

Virus closes doors

It's such a contrast from how Berson remembers the atmosphere after the September 11 attacks, when the ask for people was to go out and support businesses.

Now "the best thing to do is the opposite, stay home," he said.

The state's order for restaurants to limit their operations so that people don't gather in close proximity is a central part of efforts to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover. But for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

At Junior's, another Brooklyn mainstay, famous for its cheesecake, the doors are closed.

Owner Alan Rosen, the latest generation of his family to own the 70-year institution, figured the best way to survive the shutdown was to focus on its commercial bakery in New Jersey, which supplies still-open grocery stores, and to shutter the original location and three other outposts in Manhattan and Connecticut.

Staying open for delivery just wouldn't have been sustainable, Rosen said.