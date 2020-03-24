Either on television as in Libya or on tablets in the IT-savvy Gulf monarchies, in the time of novel coronavirus millions of schoolchildren around the Arab world are now learning lessons at home.

Governments across the region have shuttered schools forcing pupils to stay away in a bid to combat the virus, but at the risk of deepening an already worrying educational divide.

Across the region in many countries afflicted by poverty and patchy internet access, teachers, parents and pupils have been left scrambling not to lose the rest of the school year.

Conflict-plagued countries such as Syria and Yemen face an even greater challenge, with infrastructure and modern telecommunications in tatters.

Over three million children in the Arab world were already deprived of schooling even before the coronavirus crisis, with more than 8,850 schools either damaged or destroyed in fighting in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

In Libya, despite its protracted war, the education ministry has struck a deal with local television stations to broadcast "compulsory" lessons for middle and secondary schoolchildren.

"It's as if the pupil was in class with his colleagues and teacher," said Education Minister Mohamad Amari Zayed.

Mahdi al Naami, a secondary school teacher in the Hay al Andalous district of Tripoli, said: "Children must study at home and it's the responsibility of the parents to make sure they do so."

As bank employee Salima Abdel Aziz pointed out, that particular responsibility falls mainly on mothers.

'Not like school'

In Jordan, where a 24-hour curfew has now been enforced on pain of immediate arrest, a sports channel has refashioned itself into an educational broadcaster.

Schools in the kingdom are also using the popular WhatsApp multi-platform internet service to send out and receive homework and then return it marked with corrections.

According to 2018 figures, some 9.1 million of the kingdom's 9.5 million people has internet access.

But "this system will never be the same as lessons in school where pupils can ask questions and interact with their teachers," said Saif Hindawi, a 40-year-old father of four girls.

Haneen Farouq, a college professor in Baghdad, said the authorities had instructed teachers to turn to electronic media after schools were closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.