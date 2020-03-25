Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Turkey reports 15 more deaths

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by 15 to 59 on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 561 to 2,433, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that 5,035 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to around 33,000.

Twenty-eight people die in England

Another 28 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 414, the country's health service said on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities were aged between 47 and 93 and all except the 47-year-old had underlying health conditions, National Health Service England said in a statement.

France withdraws from Iraq

France will withdraw all troops it has stationed in Iraq until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Armed Forces Ministry said on Wednesday.

"France has taken the decision to repatriate until further notice its personnel deployed in operation Chammal in Iraq," the ministry said, adding about 100 hundred soldiers were concerned.

The army said it would continue air operations against Daesh.

Saudi coalition backs Yemen ceasefire

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire in Yemen to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's spokesman.

Spokesman Colonel Turki al Malki added the coalition supports the UN envoy's efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and taking practical steps to build confidence between the two parties in the humanitarian and economic aspects, SPA said

Death toll in Spain surpasses China

Spain now has the world’s second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths, after 738 more were reported, the country's deadliest toll in one day.

With 3,434 coronavirus patients dead, Spain surpassed China’s death toll of 3,285. Italy still has the most deaths of any nation in the world with 6,820. Infections in Spain also rose 20 percent from a day earlier to 47,610.

Whole of humanity at risk from pandemic - UN

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the entire human race, the UN warned on Wednesday as it launched a humanitarian response plan featuring a $2 billon appeal for the world's poorest people.

"Covid-19 is threatening the whole of humanity — and the whole of humanity must fight back. Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in announcing the initiative.

Just last week, as the pandemic spread to more and more countries, killing thousands and infecting many more, Guterres warned that unless the world came together to fight the virus, millions of people could die.

Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's contagion, has risen by around 296 in a day to some 4,474, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday.

The figure is down sharply compared to some 402 deaths on Tuesday. If confirmed, it will be the lowest daily death toll in Lombardy since March 19.

The number of cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, increased by some 1,643 to roughly 32,346, the source said.

The nationwide tally will be released around 1700 GMT on Tuesday, the national death toll stood at 6,820, the highest in the world.

Turkey unveils new coronavirus aid package

Turkey unveiled a new aid package on Wednesday to help overcome the effects of a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a tweet on Wednesday that a $155 (1000 TL) stipend will be provided to two million low-income families, adding that credit card payments will be postponed until June 30 to mitigate the crisis in the country.

Erdogan said around $928,000 (6 million TL) has been allotted for hygienic companies and also domestic companies to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

The country's coronavirus death toll now stands at 44 with 1,872 cases.

Schools in the country will remain closed until April 30, the country's Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said.

Putin announces national week off in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday a national week off to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Now it is extremely important to prevent the threat of the rapid spread of the disease. Therefore, I declare next week non-working with the preservation of wages. The weekend will run from Saturday 28 March to Sunday 5 April,” Putin said in an address on national television.

He also said an April 22 vote on constitutional amendments will be postponed.

Singapore reports 73 new coronavirus cases

Singapore reported 73 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its tally to a total of 631 infections.

The Health Ministry said around half of the new infections were imported, with the other half local cases.

Singapore, which has been battling the respiratory pandemic for over two months, has seen a spike in mainly imported cases in recent days.

Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus

Iran may face a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, as some Iranians ignored guidance issued by health officials to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

"Unfortunately some Iranians ignored advice from Health Ministry officials and travelled during the (Iranian) New Year holidays ... This could cause a second wave of the coronavirus," Rabiei said, according to state TV.

"All the new trips between cities are banned and violators will be confronted legally."

The country on Wednesday announced 143 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,077.

UK's Prince Charles contracts virus

Meanwhile in Britain, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms and that Queen Elizabeth remains in good health .

Casualties rise in the Philippines

Number of Covid-19 cases in Philippines rose to 636 with 84 new infections and the death toll climbed to 38, according to the country's Health Ministry.