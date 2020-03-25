McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes in 2021 to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes even though the sport has decided to keep this year’s cars for another season.

The Woking-based team are the only ones undergoing a change of engine provider at the end of 2020.

Formula One announced this month that it was postponing until 2022 planned major rules changes for 2021 “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the coronavirus.

Teams will therefore continue to use their 2020 cars in 2021 as a cost saving measure.