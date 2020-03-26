Thursday, March 26, 2020

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases

The United States now has the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, The New York Times reported, citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people has surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy in reaching the grim milestone.

Ireland reports 10 more deaths

Ireland reported 10 deaths from Covid-19 infections, more than doubling the total number of fatalities to 19, Ireland's Department of Health said.

The country also reported an additional 255 confirmed infections to bring the total to 1,819, the department said in a statement.

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 662 in a day, lifting total death toll to 8,165

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 662 to 8,165, the Civil Protection Agency said on Thursday.

However, there appeared to be an error in the agency's data because it reported no deaths on Thursday in the third-worst-affected region, Piedmont, which would be unprecedented in recent days.

Separately, Piedmont authorities said their death toll had risen by 50 in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday 683 people died. That followed 743 deaths on Tuesday, 602 on Monday, 650 on Sunday and a record of 793 on Saturday — the highest daily figure since the contagion came to light on February 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 80,539 from a previous 74,386, the Civil Protection Agency said — the highest number of new cases since March 21.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 10,361 had fully recovered on Thursday compared to 9,362 the day before. There were 3,612 people in intensive care against a previous 3,489.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 4,861 deaths and 34,889 cases.

That compared with 4,474 deaths and 32,346 cases reported up to Wednesday.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 75

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 75 with 3,629 cases total, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Health minister Koca announced 16 new deaths and 1,196 new cases after total of 7,286 tests conducted on Thursday.

France reports new spike in coronavirus deaths

French health authorities reported 365 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 1,696.

The rise in the number of deaths represents a daily rise of 27 percent, a marked increase from the previous day with the country now in its second week of lockdown.

This daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities said they would soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added that the number of cases had risen to 29,155, a rise of 16 percent in 24 hours.

Salomon said 3,375 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 19 percent compared to Wednesday and meaning that close to half of France's 8,000 beds equipped with ventilation gear are occupied.

More than 500K infected by novel coronavirus - study

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections worldwide has surpassed 510,000, according to data released Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

That includes nearly 23,000 deaths and almost 121,000 recovered cases, the Baltimore, Maryland school running tally indicated.

Coronavirus death toll in UK jumps to 578, up 115

A further 115 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 578, the government said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 11,658 on Thursday from 9,529 on Wednesday.

Afghanistan to release 10,000 prisoners

Afghanistan will release at least 10,000 prisoners over the age of 55 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

"The president has issued a decree that several thousand prisoners will be released soon due to coronavirus," an official in President Ashraf Ghani's office said.

Those released will not include members of militant groups the Taliban or Daesh, and the process will be completed within 10 days, said two government officials.

"Prisoners with serious health problems, women, children, the elderly above 55 years will benefit from the decree," said Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi.

Afghanistan has reported 91 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

Spain reports 655 more coronavirus deaths

Spain registered 655 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours — down from over 700 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported as the total death toll from the epidemic in the country rose to over 4,000.

The overall number of coronavirus cases soared to 56,188 from 47,610 on Wednesday.

The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 4,089 from 3,434 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country's top medical association said on Thursday, as hospitals were overwhelmed and medics complained about a lack of protection on the front lines.

The announcement of the doctors' deaths heightened fears that the scale of the health crisis in the Philippines is much worse than is being officially reported, with the confirmed virus death toll at just 38.

Italian football opens national training centre to coronavirus patients

Italian football bosses confirmed on Thursday the national team's training centre at Coverciano in Tuscany will be made available to local authorities for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Italy is now the global epicentre for the disease, which has killed 7,503 in the country and infected almost 75,000.

"Health is of the utmost importance and needs to be protected, which is why the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) is opening the centre in Coverciano to Italians in difficulty," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

G20 leaders seek unity as virus hits US economy

World leaders held emergency online talks on Thursday to build a united front against the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 21,000 lives and triggered fears of an economic collapse with record US unemployment figures.

With the disease tearing around the globe and three billion people locked down, countries are desperate to find ways to stop its terrifying spread and deal with a shock that could surpass the Great Depression.

Cases continued their upward spiral on Thursday, with Europe, now the hardest hit continent, clocking over 250,000 infections and nearly 15,000 deaths while fatalities in the US hit the four-figure mark.

China cuts foreign flights as imported virus cases rise

China will drastically cut its international flight routes in a bid to blunt the number of imported cases of the new coronavirus, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday.

Flights out of China will be capped at just one route a week to each country, with international airlines also permitted only one route.

China has not reported any new domestic infections from the deadly virus for two consecutive days, but imported cases have now surpassed 500.

Senate passes $2.2T coronavirus aid plan, House votes Friday

The Senate passed a mammoth $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented response amid record new jobless claims and mounting evidence that the economy is in a recession.

The unanimous Senate vote late Wednesday came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.

Lebanon to impose overnight shutdown to confront coronavirus - minister

Lebanon will begin an overnight shutdown from 7 pm to 5 am, with some exceptions to be announced later, as it steps up measures to combat coronavirus, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Thursday.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni issued a circular asking all public institutions to suspend application of an article of a previous circular until further notice, the Finance Ministry statement said.

Lebanon has so far recorded 368 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

Armenia reports first death related to coronavirus

A 72-year-old man diagnosed with the coronavirus died in Armenia on Thursday, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman said, reporting the country's first death related to the virus.

Armenia, a country of around 3 million people, had reported 290 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, the highest number among countries in the South Caucasus region.

US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as unemployment widens

The US coronavirus death toll topped the 1,000 milestone as the pandemic's mounting economic burden was illustrated by government data on Thursday showing a record number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits and hospitals struggled to treat a surge of infected patients.

Roughly half the United States was under "stay at home" orders to try to curb the spread of the virus, with the side effects of strangling the economy and unleashing a wave of layoffs.

Help may be on the way as the US Congress neared approval of a $2 trillion economic stimulus package.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of nearly 3.28 million last week, the Labor Department reported, nearly five times the previous weekly record of 695,000 from the recession of 1982.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,019 to 7,431 - authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,019, or 16 percent, to 7,431, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update on the outbreak there were 78 new deaths registered in the past day, bringing the total to 434.

"The number of patients in hospital and the number of deaths is rising less quickly than you would expect if no measures (to slow the spread of the virus) had been taken," the RIVM said.

"This could possibly point to the measures having had an influence on the speed of the spread of the virus."

Swiss coronavirus cases top 10,000, with 161 deaths

Switzerland's confirmed cases of coronavirus infections topped 10,000 on Thursday as the government pumped money into the crisis-hit economy and army medical units helped hospitals handle the spreading epidemic.

The country had 10,714 confirmed cases and 161 people have died of the disease as of Thursday morning, the Federal Office of Public Health said.

That was up from 103 deaths and 9,765 cases on Wednesday.

Universities to remain closed for spring term in Turkey

Turkey on Thursday announced the universities will be closed for the spring term, except for digital and remote education, due to the coronavirus.

Head of the Council of Higher Education Yekta Sarac said the programs, courses and practical courses which can not be offered through digital and remote education will be offered in summer.

Sarac stressed there will be no face-to-face classes at universities during the spring term, while the university entrance exam will be held on July 25-26.

He noted that this applies to all levels of education and training, including undergraduate, associate and postgraduate programmes.

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,234

Iran reported 157 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,234 in the Islamic Republic with 29,406 infected people.

"The number of new infected cases was 2,389 in the past 24 hours," Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to stay at home.