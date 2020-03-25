First detected in Hubei, China in late December, more than 438,749 people globally have been infected with Covid-19, whilst over 19,675 have died from the novel coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

As the reports of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide, countries across the globe are imposing stay-at-home orders in attempts to curb the disease's spread and flatten the curve of deaths to ease the pressure on health services.

Many health workers from various countries which are all struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic have started their own "stay-at-home campaign" to raise awareness in public.

For many health professionals, the virus itself is only one part of the equation: The overwork, the constraints on physical contact with patients, and the stress of knowing they are putting their own loved ones at risk also have an emotional toll.

The coronavirus is waging a war of attrition against health care workers throughout the world, but nowhere is it winning more battles at the moment than in Italy and in Spain, where protective equipment and tests have been in severely short supply for weeks.

In Spain, the country’s hospitals are groaning under the weight of the pandemic. Video and photos from two hospitals in the Spanish capital showed patients, many hooked up to oxygen tanks, crowding corridors and emergency rooms. At the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, patients could be seen on the floor as they waited for a bed in recent days. The hospital says the patients have since been accommodated elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the number of medical personnel infected was nearly 6,500 nationally, health authorities said, representing 13.6 percent of the country's 47,600 total cases and about 1 percent of the health system's workforce. At least three health care workers have died.