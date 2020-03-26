From family drama “This Is Us” to crime series “NCIS,” audiences are flocking to television shows in numbers unseen for up to a year as coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing keeps millions of Americans at home.

Police action series “NCIS” scored its biggest audience since February 2019 on Tuesday night, attracting some 13.08 million viewers - a 22% increase over its last original broadcast on March 10, CBS said on Wednesday.

The Tuesday night season finale of heart-tugging NBC series “This Is Us” was the most-watched episode since September 2019 and saw a 21% increase in viewers aged 18-49 over the previous week, NBC said.

Audiences for the big four US television networks - ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC - have been declining in recent years due to fierce competition from streaming, esports and social media.

US movie theatres and Broadway theatres have been shut down for almost two weeks, and multiple US states have ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, theme parks and concert venues in a bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Covid-19 spreading

There are now more than 70,000 cases in the United States and more than 1,000 deaths.