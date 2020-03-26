Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw will play a benefit concert on Sunday from their homes, to raise money to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Fox television said on Wednesday.

The one-hour special, to be hosted by Elton John and broadcast on Fox and iHeart radio stations, is the first major nationwide event in the United States to harness celebrity power to help those affected by the disease.

The “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

All of the musicians will film themselves from homes with their cellphones or other equipment.