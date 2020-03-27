As the US, the world’s richest and most powerful country, desperately fights a deadly virus with its coronavirus cases topping everyone else's, an unusual picture of equality, empowered by the virus’ brutal treatment of all humans no matter who they are, emerges.

Media agencies report increasing death tolls and cases every hour accompanied by breaking news like “Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, tests positive for coronavirus”. Its latest victim is the UK’s premier, Boris Johnson.

The world’s seemingly untouchable elites are as vulnerable as the working class to what the US President Donald Trump called “an invisible enemy”.

“Epidemic diseases have always been social levellers. In some sense, no one escapes.” said David Rosner, a public health historian at Columbia University.

Among the infected elites are Rand Paul, the US Republican senator, Monaco’s Prince Albert II, Canadian first lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow and others.

“No one is immune... we’re all susceptible,” the Washington Post reported.

The virus has hit New York City particularly hard, home to some of the wealthiest people in the US and the world, where it has killed more people than any other place in the country.

“You can’t find . . . ventilators no matter how much you’re willing to pay right now,” Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor, said in a gloomy assessment of the situation.

The dire situation forces the city’s richest to leave the metropolis to find safe zones in other places like the Hamptons, a coastal enclave of New York where the wealthy often keep summer homes.

But they have not been welcomed there by locals. Year-round residents, who mostly live on average wages, feel that New York City’s elite is spreading the virus to their locality.