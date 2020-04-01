A loss of smell and taste and digestive disruptions could be symptoms of Covid-19, according to multiple studies.

Clinicians across the world are focusing on the key symptoms as defined by the World Health Organization as fever, cough and breathing distress to diagnose the coronavirus disease. Loss of smell and taste are also common symptoms of the flu and many other respiratory diseases.

But as the number of cases increases to nearly 900,000 and data accumulates, anosmia, the loss of smell; hyposmia, a reduced sense of smell; dysgeusia, the distortion of the sense of taste, and gastrointestinal issues are being reported more and more by Covid-19 patients, according to studies and anecdotal evidence.

"Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating from sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms," according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery reported.

"These symptoms should be added to the list of screening tools for possible Covid-19 infection," it said.

A new marker of Covid-19?

In a newsletter, Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society, and Nirmal Kumar, president of ENT UK, said more than two in three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany reported a loss of smell.

In South Korea, 30 percent of patients who tested positive for the virus had anosmia as their main symptom.

"Iran has reported a sudden increase in cases of isolated anosmia, and many colleagues from the US, France, and northern Italy have the same experience," the newsletter said.

The report also mentions anecdotal evidence that a patient can be generally asymptomatic, only presenting anosmia, and still test positive for the virus.

However, patients with just anosmia are often not tested or asked to self-isolate as this symptom is not yet recognised as a sign of coronavirus.

Knowledge of symptoms can help flatten the curve

Countries around the world are seeking to "flatten the curve" which represents growth in infections by implementing social distancing and other containment measures. If successful, it allows hospitals to function without being overwhelmed by an influx of patients.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the world is now nearing 900,000, with more than 38,000 deaths. The toll on health systems is staggering, with medical professionals under enormous strain.

The SARS-Cov-2 virus which causes Covod-19 is highly contagious. Each person with coronavirus disease can infect 2.3 others.

Combine that with the fact that people can walk around for up to two weeks before the infection becomes symptomatic and that some people have no symptoms despite being infected and you have a very serious pandemic.

Most patients who contract coronavirus disease develop only mild symptoms, for example, fever and coughing, and recover after about two weeks.

Many of them don't even realise they have coronavirus disease and carry on with minimal social distancing measures.