Tuesday, March 31, 2020

France reports record 499 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523.

There are now 22,757 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update.

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

US virus death toll exceeds official China tally

The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December, according to a toll published on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.

There have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, the Baltimore-based university said, more than the 3,309 reported officially in China.

There are 175,067 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, the university said, the most of any country in the world.

Turkey death toll from coronavirus rises to 214

The death toll in Turkey from the new coronavirus rose to 214 after 46 more people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 13,531, as another 2,704 people tested positive for the virus, according to the ministry data.

A total of 243 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the data, which said 847 patients are being treated under intensive care.

Also, 15,422 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the total number of tests carried out so far rose to 92,403.

Turkey set to release some 45,000 inmates in coronavirus response

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's governing party said on Tuesday it proposed a bill that would temporarily release roughly 45,000 prisoners in response to the risk that the coronavirus could spread in jails.

There are about 300,000 prisoners in Turkey's crowded jails. The government has been working on reforms to ease pressure on the system, while human rights groups have said infections could easily grow there.

Inmates who have completed half of their sentences will be eligible for release under the plan, senior AK Party deputy Cahit Ozkan told reporters. It would exclude those convicted of terror or drugs related crimes, offences of a sexual nature and murder and violence against women.

13-year-old shot dead; Kenyan police enforcing curfew blamed

The bullet struck the 13-year-old as he stood on the balcony of his family’s home with his siblings. Below, police officers moved through the crowded neighbourhood, enforcing Kenya’s new coronavirus curfew.

The killing might be the latest example of police abuse of coronavirus restrictions seen in several African nations in the past week.

Kenya’s police inspector general has ordered an investigation into the boy’s death by “stray bullet,” including a forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers at the scene. Kenya now has 59 coronavirus cases, including one death from the disease.

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said on Tuesday.

Fatality from the virus at such a young age "is a very rare occurrence," said government spokesman Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death "shook us".

The girl had a fever for three days before her death, and tested positive for COVID-19, said another spokesman, Steven Van Gucht.

The government gave no other details, notably not saying whether she had any other underlying health problems.

It was the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis in Belgium, which has now recorded 705 deaths according to the latest official toll.

Russia's top coronavirus doctor who met Putin tests positive

The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, he said on Tuesday, as the Kremlin announced the Russian leader's health was fine.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. But the 67-year-old Putin was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear.

Posting a picture of himself wearing a mask and green scrubs on Facebook, he said he self-isolated in his office and would continue to work.

Protsenko has become a high-profile figure on the frontlines of Russia's fight against COVID-19, posting daily on Facebook to inform Russians about his hospital's work and patients.

Over the past 24 hours Russian authorities have reported 500 new cases — the biggest daily increase so far — bringing the total tally to 2,337 cases and 17 fatalities.

England's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,651

The death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak rose 29 percent to 1,651, the National Health Service said.

"Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions," it added.

Scotland said 60 people had died as of Tuesday. Wales said 69 people had died.

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise

The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the coronavirus epidemic has risen by 175 to 1,039, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed infections increased by 845 to 12,595, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

Singapore warns firms to enable home-working as coronavirus cases rise

Singapore said on Tuesday it could force companies to suspend operations if they do not do more to ensure employees can work from home to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, as the city state reported 47 more cases of the respiratory illness.

"If we assess that a company has not made a serious enough effort to implement telecommuting, we may have to issue a stop work order," Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said.

She said that if the nature of their business allowed work to be done from home, firms should do their utmost to make this happen.

The Southeast Asian city-state recorded its third death from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. It has reported a total of 926 cases of the virus to date.

Indonesia declares state of emergency as virus toll jumps

Indonesian leader Joko Widodo declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as coronavirus deaths in the world's fourth most populous country jumped again, but he resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday, authorities said 136 people had died after contracting the virus, with 1,528 confirmed cases of infection.

But the latter figure is widely thought to be well below the real number in the archipelago of more than 260 million.

The Indonesian Doctors' Association has warned that the coronavirus crisis is far worse than has been officially reported and that the government's response is "in tatters."

Belarus reports first coronavirus death

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday a patient who tested positive for coronavirus had died, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus, the Belta news agency reported.

Belarus had 152 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises, positive tests hit 16,176

The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 373, the country's public health agency said on Tuesday, from 295 people on Monday.

The number of positive tests increased to 16,176 from 15,575 on Monday, it said.

Spain registers overnight death toll of 849

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight, the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started, although the increase in percentage terms was slightly lower than in previous days, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll rose to 8,189 from 7,340, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 from 85,195.

Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898

Iran's death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,898, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, adding that the total number of infected cases has jumped to 44,606.

"In the past 24 hours, 3,111 new cases have emerged. Unfortunately, 3,703 of the infected people are in a critical condition," Jahanpur said.

Over 5,000 virus cases confirmed in Africa

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 47 of the continent's 54 countries now have cases, with 5,255 in all.

That includes 173 deaths. But shortages of testing materials mean the real number of cases could be higher.

South Africa's president earlier announced that the country, which has the most cases in Africa, with 1,326, will launch a mass screening and testing program with about 10,000 field workers going door-to-door.

Uganda and Botswana are the latest African countries to impose a lockdown in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Russia reports 500 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia jumped to 2,337, with an increase of 500, as the country recorded its biggest daily rise for the seventh day in a row.

In Russia, 18 people who contracted the coronavirus have now died, while 121 people have recovered.

Australians in their 20s have more confirmed cases

Australians in their 20s are the most represented age group in the country's statistics for confirmed novel coronavirus cases since the group is most likely to travel or party with returned travellers, experts said in a Guardian report.

Around one in five people contracting the virus were aged 20 to 29, according to data compiled by Australia's federal health department.

The total breakdown is as follows: 11.3 percent of confirmed cases are those aged 25 to 29, 9.5 percent in people aged 60 to 65 — onboard the cruise ship — and 9.3 percent in those aged 20 to 25.

German city follows Austria, makes shoppers wear face masks

The city of Jena in eastern Germany has decided to make people wear face masks when shopping or travelling by public transport, stepping up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and becoming the first city in the country to take the step.

For the last two weeks, states around Germany have closed schools, restaurants, bars and banned public gatherings as they try to tackle the outbreak but the number of cases and deaths is still rising fast.

Jena, which has 119 cases of the coronavirus, decided to follow Austria, which on Monday said it was requiring shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets.

Indonesia declares a national health emergency