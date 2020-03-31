Residents of the German city of Essen flocked to their local drive-in cinema on Monday, reigniting a pastime of the old world fit for the Covid-19 era.

Tickets were only available online, and a maximum of two people were permitted per car, excluding children, in line with Germany's far-reaching quarantine restrictions.

Conventional cinemas in the country are currently closed.

"It's the only thing you can do these days," said Essen local Andreas Hausner, adding that the drive-in cinema was seeing a "renaissance."